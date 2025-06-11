401k Averages Book Celebrates 25th Anniversary with New Data Confirming Continued Fee Declines

Benchmarking insights show persistent downward pressure on investment and recordkeeping fees

BALTIMORE, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newly released 25th Edition of the 401k Averages Book marks a major milestone for one of the retirement industry's most respected benchmarking tools. Now in its 25th year, the publication continues to serve as a vital resource for retirement plan fiduciaries, advisors, and service providers seeking clarity on 401(k) plan costs.

This year's book of averages confirms a continuation of an industry trend: both investment and recordkeeping fees are steadily declining, helping drive lower total plan costs for employers and participants.