42 Greenberg Traurig Boston Attorneys Named 'Top Lawyers' by Boston Magazine

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty-two attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized as Boston Magazine "Top Lawyers."
The "Top Lawyers" list is specially curated to showcase the region's finest legal minds, according to the publication. To compile the guide, lawyers in the area are invited to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of practice areas. The top nominees in each area are then reviewed by an advisory board of select lawyers and are chosen for both their credentials and the high number of votes they receive.
The following Greenberg Traurig Boston attorneys are recognized as "Top Lawyers" in the listed practice areas:
Charles W. Azano - Bankruptcy & Workout
Jonathan Bell - Business Law
Mark A. Berthiaume - Civil Law Litigation
Angela C. Bunnell - Class Action
Amanda L. Carney - Labor & Employment
Dina E. Conlin - Real Estate
Joseph J. Curran - Tax Law
Gregory R. Daddario - Corporate Law
Joseph P. Davis III - Commercial Litigation
John A. DeTore - Energy Oil & Gas
Anne V . Dunne - Commercial Litigation
David J. Dykeman - Intellectual Property Rights
John F. Farraher, Jr. - Commercial Litigation
Roman Fayerberg - Intellectual Property Rights
David C. Fixler - Energy Oil & Gas
Elizabeth W. Fraser - Business Law
Jack S. Gearan - Labor & Employment
David S. Harburger - Intellectual Property Rights
Edward S. Hershfield - Real Estate
Mark Hichar - Gaming Law
Alison T. Holdway - Commercial Litigation
Melissa Hunter-Ensor - Intellectual Property Rights
Bradley A. Jacobson - Corporate Law
Michael E. Jusczyk - Banking & Financial
Justin F. Keith - Labor & Employment
Emily Ladd-Kravitz - Corporate Law
Lauren A. Liss - Land Use Environment
Eric W. Macaux - Energy Oil & Gas
David G. Mandelbaum - Land Use Environment
James D. Masterman - Eminent Domain
Terence P. McCourt - Labor & Employment
Christopher H. Milton - Real Estate
Colleen A. Murphy - Bankruptcy & Workout
Paul J. Murphy - Education
A. John Pappalardo - Criminal Defense White Collar
Kelly M. Pesce - Labor & Employment
Chinh H. Pham - Intellectual Property Rights
Linda M. Ricci - Criminal Defense White Collar
David G. Thomas - Class Action
Kevin J. Walsh - Bankruptcy & Workout
Mian R. Wang - Commercial Litigation
Jeffrey M. Wolf - Bankruptcy & Workout
About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax,and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
