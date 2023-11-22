42 Greenberg Traurig Boston Attorneys Named 'Top Lawyers' by Boston Magazine

Forty-two attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized as Boston Magazine "Top Lawyers."

BOSTON, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty-two attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office are recognized as Boston Magazine "Top Lawyers."

The "Top Lawyers" list is specially curated to showcase the region's finest legal minds, according to the publication. To compile the guide, lawyers in the area are invited to nominate up to three of their peers in a select number of practice areas. The top nominees in each area are then reviewed by an advisory board of select lawyers and are chosen for both their credentials and the high number of votes they receive.

The following Greenberg Traurig Boston attorneys are recognized as "Top Lawyers" in the listed practice areas:

Charles W. Azano - Bankruptcy & Workout

Jonathan Bell - Business Law

Mark A. Berthiaume - Civil Law Litigation

Angela C. Bunnell - Class Action

Amanda L. Carney - Labor & Employment

Dina E. Conlin - Real Estate

Joseph J. Curran - Tax Law

Gregory R. Daddario - Corporate Law

Joseph P. Davis III - Commercial Litigation

John A. DeTore - Energy Oil & Gas

Anne V . Dunne - Commercial Litigation

David J. Dykeman - Intellectual Property Rights

John F. Farraher, Jr. - Commercial Litigation

Roman Fayerberg - Intellectual Property Rights

David C. Fixler - Energy Oil & Gas

Elizabeth W. Fraser - Business Law

Jack S. Gearan - Labor & Employment

David S. Harburger - Intellectual Property Rights

Edward S. Hershfield - Real Estate

Mark Hichar - Gaming Law

Alison T. Holdway - Commercial Litigation

Melissa Hunter-Ensor - Intellectual Property Rights

Bradley A. Jacobson - Corporate Law

Michael E. Jusczyk - Banking & Financial

Justin F. Keith - Labor & Employment

Emily Ladd-Kravitz - Corporate Law

Lauren A. Liss - Land Use Environment

Eric W. Macaux - Energy Oil & Gas

David G. Mandelbaum - Land Use Environment

James D. Masterman - Eminent Domain

Terence P. McCourt - Labor & Employment

Christopher H. Milton - Real Estate

Colleen A. Murphy - Bankruptcy & Workout

Paul J. Murphy - Education

A. John Pappalardo - Criminal Defense White Collar

Kelly M. Pesce - Labor & Employment

Chinh H. Pham - Intellectual Property Rights

Linda M. Ricci - Criminal Defense White Collar

David G. Thomas - Class Action

Kevin J. Walsh - Bankruptcy & Workout

Mian R. Wang - Commercial Litigation

Jeffrey M. Wolf - Bankruptcy & Workout

