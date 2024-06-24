420 Expo: New Jersey's Premier Consumer Cannabis Convention Kicks Off Summer Season with First-of-Its-Kind Statewide Competition for Licensed Cultivators

"We are proudly celebrating all things cannabis at one of the fastest growing canna-conference events on the Northeast Coast," says Dan Davis, director of operations at Three Expo Events and co-creator of the 420 Expo. Post this

420 Expo Cannabis Cup entries must be sent through METRC to the licensed New Jersey dispensaries retailing judge's kits, with all necessary test results affixed to each unit and retail packaging intended for sale. With judging open to the public, categories include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Non-Infused Prerolls, Infused Prerolls, and Cartridges. Each judge's kit includes one free general admission ticket. Competitors are also encouraged to register to be exhibitors at the 420 Expo. The list of dispensaries selling judge's kits to cannabis consumers and the dates of availability for these kits and judging will be available in the coming weeks.

"This is a great opportunity for new cultivators to get their products in the hands of cannabis connoisseurs and those curious about the cannabis industry," says Bobby Nuggz of High End Events. "Allowing the public to judge entries adds another layer of depth to a quickly evolving market. I'm also very excited to work with the Three Expo Events team to program over 30 interactive seminars for ticket-holders. Roundtables and discussions anchored in cannabis narratives will focus on topics such as choosing the right strains, legal expungement, cannabis to help addiction and recovery, investments, cooking with cannabis, and travel, among others. Crowned champions of the '420 Expo Cannabis Cup' will also be featured in a special thought leadership seminar session."

The 420 Expo, the "Ultimate Smoke Sesh," will be open Friday, Sept. 13, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 14, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. B-Real is scheduled to be onsite Friday, Sept. 13, and Saturday, Sept. 14, for a one-of-a-kind meet and greet experience featuring photo ops, autographs, and more. The 420 Expo will also feature an exhibition hall with more than 100 cannabis-related vendors, including dispensaries, CBD businesses and accessories, food and beverages, clothing and apparel, jewelry, art, along with direct access to nonprofits and advocacy groups, legal advice for record expungements, and cannabis industry employment opportunities.

"The 420 Expo is a cannabis lover's dream come true!" says J. Handy, co-creator of the 420 Expo and director at Three Expo Events, the tradeshow production company for the signature event series. "Cypress Hill has shifted culture for more than 30 years and championed cannabis before it was trendy. The band still performs their hit records to sold-out crowds around the world, and the legendary frontman B-Real is heavily involved in cannabis dispensaries and other related businesses. His 'The Smokebox' podcast is perfect for your daily dose of industry news. It's a party, and we're excited to have him join attendees for the ultimate smoke sesh!"

Onsite sales, gifting, or distribution of any sort of marijuana or THC is not permitted at the event. In accordance with New Jersey state and local laws, attendees will be able to legally consume their own stash in a dedicated outdoor consumption area.

"We are proudly celebrating all things cannabis at one of the fastest growing canna-conference events on the Northeast Coast," says Dan Davis, director of operations at Three Expo Events and co-creator of the 420 Expo. "Just two short years ago, the Garden State legalized adult-use cannabis, and recently the U.S. Department of Justice recommended that marijuana be rescheduled from a Schedule I to the less tightly regulated Schedule III. Whether a canna-connoisseur or someone curious about the benefits of marijuana, all attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the booming industry with a full slate of programming at the expo's seminars spotlighting a variety of subjects that include networking in cannabis, medical marijuana, social equity, legal rights, cooking with cannabis, and more."

Brands, products, and services targeting medicinal and recreational cannabis users can inquire about exhibitor/vendor opportunities and placement in front of thousands by requesting a sales kit at https://420expo.com/exhibit.

For general admission and VIP access tickets, FAQs, and announcement alerts of additional celebrity guests, sponsorship partners, seminar schedules, after-party itineraries, and hotel accommodation packages for the third annual 420 Expo, visit https://420expo.com.

Follow "420 Expo" on Instagram, X/Twitter, and Facebook @the420expos.

ABOUT 420 EXPO:

420 Expo is the largest cannabis consumer-based event in New Jersey. Presented by Wakit Grinders, the third annual event series takes place on Sept. 13-15, 2024, and will feature over 100 vendors, food, celebrity appearances, live music, B.Y.O.C. (bring your own cannabis) experiences, and more. For general admission, VIP access, bucket list smoke sessions featuring B-Real, and FAQs, along with announcement alerts of additional celebrity guests, sponsors, seminar schedules, after-party itineraries, and hotel accommodation packages, visit https://420expo.com.

Cannabis industry brands, products, and services can inquire about exhibitor/vendor opportunities and placement in front of thousands by requesting a sales kit at https://420expo.com/exhibit.

Follow "420 Expo" on Instagram, X/Twitter, and Facebook @the420expos.

ABOUT 420 EXPO CANNABIS CUP:

Licensed cultivators in New Jersey can register to compete in a first-of-its-kind 420 Expo Cannabis Cup until Sunday, July 28, 2024. Entries must be sent through METRC to a licensed New Jersey dispensary with all necessary test results affixed to each unit and retail packaging intended for resale. Categories include Indica, Sativa, Hybrid, Non-Infused Prerolls, Infused Prerolls, and Cartridges. Each judge's kit includes one free general admission ticket. Competitors are also encouraged to register to be exhibitors at the "420 Expo." For more information and registration, visit https://420expocup.com.

ABOUT 420 EXPO HEADLINER – B-REAL of CYPRESS HILL:

B-Real is one of the lead rappers in the multi-platinum hip-hop group Cypress Hill and has been a champion of cannabis for decades. The group still performs to sold-out crowds around the world with their hits "Insane in the Brain," "Hits from the Bong," "Tequila Sunrise," and "Dr. Greenthumb," which is also the name of B-Real's dispensaries, cannabis brand, and podcast. He also hosts BRealTV and "The Smokebox" podcast on his YouTube channel. Along the way, B-Real has earned his group a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sold more than nine million albums, and has been nominated for three Grammy Awards.

For more information on B-Real and his Dr. Greenthumb's cannabis brand, visit https://drgreenthumbsbrand.com.

Follow on Instagram @drgreenthumbsbrand and @breal.

Media Contact

Alvin Woods, 420 Expo, 1 3479498172, [email protected], https://www.420expo.com/

SOURCE 420 Expo