43 Greenberg Traurig Mexico Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty-three attorneys across 25 practice areas from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City office have been recognized in the 2026 editions of the Best Lawyers "Best Lawyers in Mexico" and "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico."

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on a peer-review process designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area, according to the publication.

In addition to individual recognitions in "Best Lawyers in Mexico," José Raz Guzmán, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice and co-managing shareholder of the Mexico City office, received the prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" designation for Structured Finance Law.

Among the honorees, 13 lawyers are featured in the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico" list, which recognizes attorneys earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence.

Below is the full list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2026 edition of "Best Lawyers in Mexico" and "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico":

Best Lawyers in Mexico 2026

David Argueta — Capital Markets Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Miguel Flores Bernés — Competition / Antitrust Law

Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera — Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Gerardo Carrillo Valadez — Hospitality and Tourism Law; Real Estate Law

Jerónimo R. Ciprés Hernández — Real Estate Law

Luis Cortés Panameño — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez — Hospitality and Tourism Law; Project Finance and Development Practice; Real Estate Law

Erika Baez Elizondo — Tax Law

Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés — Competition / Antitrust Law

Alejandro Ostos Fulda — Amparo Law; Arbitration and Mediation; Civil Litigation; Commercial Litigation

Adriana García-Cuellar — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Juan Manuel González Bernal — Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Project Finance and Development Practice; Public Procurement Law

Hugo Hernández — Administrative Law; Amparo Law; Arbitration and Mediation

Erick Hernández Gallego — Energy Law; Environmental Law

Gabriel Lozano García Corral — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Eduardo Medina Zapata — Tax Law

Miguel A. Moisés — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Humberto Molina — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Joselino Morales López — Administrative Law

Carlos Ochoa — Administrative Law; Energy Law; Project Finance and Development Practice

Edgar Olvera Jiménez — Administrative Law

Rodrigo Orozco Waters — Banking and Finance Law; Project Finance and Development Practice; Structured Finance Law

Fernando Orrantia Dworak — Arbitration and Mediation; Banking and Finance Law; Commercial Litigation; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Real Estate Law

Leslie Palma — Administrative Law; Employee Benefits Law; Labor and Employment Law

Arturo Pérez-Estrada — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Privacy and Data Security Law

José Raz Guzmán — Aviation Law; Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Financial Institutions; Real Estate Law; Structured Finance Law

Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra — Administrative Law; Arbitration and Mediation; Asset Finance Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Energy Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Natural Resources Law; Real Estate Law

Guillermo Sánchez Chao — Customs and Excise Law; International Trade and Finance Law; Tax Law; Trade Law

Maribel Tovar Frías — Administrative Law; Media and Broadcasting Law

Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera — Energy Law; Natural Resources Law

Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico 2026

Luis Jorge Akle Arronte — Energy Law; Environmental Law

Jorge Andazola — Labor and Employment Law

José Emilio Cerón Guevara — Tax Law

Alma Díaz — Labor and Employment Law

Susana Doen Castillo — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Andres Gallastegui — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Valery Dayne García Zavala — Competition / Antitrust Law

Daniela Sofia Garza Aguirre — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law

Elba Gutiérrez — Administrative Law

Guillermo Martínez Prado — Tax Law

Adrián Reyes — Labor and Employment Law

Daniela Reyes Rodríguez — Administrative Law; Amparo Law

Solomon Rotstein — Real Estate Law

