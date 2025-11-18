43 Greenberg Traurig Mexico Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2026

Forty-three attorneys across 25 practice areas from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City office have been recognized in the 2026 editions of the Best Lawyers "Best Lawyers in Mexico" and "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico."
MEXICO CITY, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forty-three attorneys across 25 practice areas from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, S.C.'s Mexico City office have been recognized in the 2026 editions of the Best Lawyers "Best Lawyers in Mexico" and "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico."
Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on a peer-review process designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area, according to the publication.
In addition to individual recognitions in "Best Lawyers in Mexico," José Raz Guzmán, co-chair of the firm's Latin America Practice and co-managing shareholder of the Mexico City office, received the prestigious "Lawyer of the Year" designation for Structured Finance Law.
Among the honorees, 13 lawyers are featured in the "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico" list, which recognizes attorneys earlier in their careers for outstanding professional excellence.
Below is the full list of Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized in the 2026 edition of "Best Lawyers in Mexico" and "Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico":
Best Lawyers in Mexico 2026
David Argueta — Capital Markets Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Miguel Flores Bernés — Competition / Antitrust Law
Víctor Felipe Callarisa Rivera — Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Gerardo Carrillo Valadez — Hospitality and Tourism Law; Real Estate Law
Jerónimo R. Ciprés Hernández — Real Estate Law
Luis Cortés Panameño — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
José Antonio Diez de Bonilla Martínez — Hospitality and Tourism Law; Project Finance and Development Practice; Real Estate Law
Erika Baez Elizondo — Tax Law
Víctor Manuel Frías Garcés — Competition / Antitrust Law
Alejandro Ostos Fulda — Amparo Law; Arbitration and Mediation; Civil Litigation; Commercial Litigation
Adriana García-Cuellar — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Juan Manuel González Bernal — Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Project Finance and Development Practice; Public Procurement Law
Hugo Hernández — Administrative Law; Amparo Law; Arbitration and Mediation
Erick Hernández Gallego — Energy Law; Environmental Law
Gabriel Lozano García Corral — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Eduardo Medina Zapata — Tax Law
Miguel A. Moisés — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Humberto Molina — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Joselino Morales López — Administrative Law
Carlos Ochoa — Administrative Law; Energy Law; Project Finance and Development Practice
Edgar Olvera Jiménez — Administrative Law
Rodrigo Orozco Waters — Banking and Finance Law; Project Finance and Development Practice; Structured Finance Law
Fernando Orrantia Dworak — Arbitration and Mediation; Banking and Finance Law; Commercial Litigation; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Real Estate Law
Leslie Palma — Administrative Law; Employee Benefits Law; Labor and Employment Law
Arturo Pérez-Estrada — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Privacy and Data Security Law
José Raz Guzmán — Aviation Law; Banking and Finance Law; Capital Markets Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Financial Institutions; Real Estate Law; Structured Finance Law
Pedro Javier Reséndez Bocanegra — Administrative Law; Arbitration and Mediation; Asset Finance Law; Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law; Energy Law; Land Use and Zoning Law; Natural Resources Law; Real Estate Law
Guillermo Sánchez Chao — Customs and Excise Law; International Trade and Finance Law; Tax Law; Trade Law
Maribel Tovar Frías — Administrative Law; Media and Broadcasting Law
Rodrigo Vázquez del Mercado-Rivera — Energy Law; Natural Resources Law
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Mexico 2026
Luis Jorge Akle Arronte — Energy Law; Environmental Law
Jorge Andazola — Labor and Employment Law
José Emilio Cerón Guevara — Tax Law
Alma Díaz — Labor and Employment Law
Susana Doen Castillo — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Andres Gallastegui — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Valery Dayne García Zavala — Competition / Antitrust Law
Daniela Sofia Garza Aguirre — Corporate and Mergers and Acquisitions Law
Elba Gutiérrez — Administrative Law
Guillermo Martínez Prado — Tax Law
Adrián Reyes — Labor and Employment Law
Daniela Reyes Rodríguez — Administrative Law; Amparo Law
Solomon Rotstein — Real Estate Law
About Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City Office: Greenberg Traurig's Mexico City office offers clients innovative, strategic advice and legal services that span both traditional fields and contemporary regulatory sectors. The office has more than 70 bilingual attorneys who have been contributors to major national projects in Mexico and leverages the resources and reach of the firm's global platform to provide clients with tailored legal services reflective of the specific industry and market conditions in which they operate. The Mexico City office is an integral part of the firm's award-winning Latin America Practice, and has been recognized with leading competition, corporate, M&A, tax, compliance, infrastructure, real estate, international trade, privacy, energy, civil, commercial and administrative litigation, labor and banking practices in Mexico.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 3,000 lawyers across 51 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
Media Contact
Karla Villarreal, Greenberg Traurig, +52 55.5029.0012, [email protected], gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig
Share this article