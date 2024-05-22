4300 Electric Strike for Cylindrical and Deadlatches now available from Trine Access Technology

Innovative design allows for 1/4" horizontal adjustment. Post this

If latch bolt monitoring (LB) is required, our patented systems blows away the competition due to its weather resistance unlike everyone else who use inferior micro switches that fail due to use or moisture. Stackable ramp extensions round out the accessory offerings with 1/4", 1/2" and 1' widths.

The 4300 comes in 4 finishes, 32D (Satin stainless steel) and 3 powder coat options, Aluminum, Black, and Dark Bronze.

This best option for Cylindrical and Deadlatches is available now through most security products distribution. Try out a 4300 today.

