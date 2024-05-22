4300 Electric Strike for Cylindrical and Deadlatches now available from Trine Access Technology

New Electric strikes for use with cylindrical and deadlatches. Included 1/4" horizontal adjustment make installation easy.
BETHEL, Conn., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 4300 is the best cylindrical and dead-latch solution for electric strikes. Our innovative design allows for 1/4" horizontal adjustment while maintaining a very shallow 1-1/16" backset, something the competition has to sell two models to match. The 4300 will be sold in two main versions. Several models are available including two or four faceplates, which will handle all installations utilizing these locksets.
Standards included, UL1034 Burglary rating, 294 Rating (6th edition), tested to Grade 1 standards, while offering low current draw and POE friendly electrical specifications. The 4300 meets all criteria for Buy America for 2024 (BAA), as do most of the Trine Electric Strike line.
If latch bolt monitoring (LB) is required, our patented systems blows away the competition due to its weather resistance unlike everyone else who use inferior micro switches that fail due to use or moisture. Stackable ramp extensions round out the accessory offerings with 1/4", 1/2" and 1' widths.
The 4300 comes in 4 finishes, 32D (Satin stainless steel) and 3 powder coat options, Aluminum, Black, and Dark Bronze.
This best option for Cylindrical and Deadlatches is available now through most security products distribution. Try out a 4300 today.
Media Contact
Brendan Coster, Trine Acces Technology, 1 203-730-1756, [email protected], www.trineonline.com
Stacy Lee, Trine Acces Technology, 1 203-730-1756, [email protected], www.trineonline.com
SOURCE Trine Acces Technology
