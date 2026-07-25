43rd Street Music and Art releases "Love Potion Number 9" with Bill Warfield and the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra ft. Chrissi Poland through Blujazz

"The theme is that there is no theme," Warfield explains. "I like all kinds of music, and I like to write everything. I'd hear something and imagine, 'How would I hear this tune differently from everyone else?' Post this

"Love Potion #9" is featured on The Not Just Jazz Network, the international music and cultural platform founded by Jaijai Jackson, professionally known as The Woman of Jazz.

Listeners can experience the feature at notjustjazznetwork.com, and to discover more about Bill Warfield, his recordings, and upcoming appearances, visit billwarfield.net.

Originally recorded by the American R&B vocal group The Clovers, "Love Potion No. 9" becomes a full-bodied jazz, funk, and soul celebration in Warfield's hands. The arrangement preserves the song's humor and rhythm-and-blues roots while surrounding it with the precision, personality, and power of a premier New York large ensemble.

Poland, known for her work with Michael Bolton, Dave Weckl, and numerous leading artists, brings the performance its vocal fire.

"She's a real R&B singer," Warfield says. "That's what she does."

Her performance is joined by Shaffer's unmistakable Hammond B3 sound and Riekenberg's commanding tenor saxophone solo, creating a recording that is sophisticated without losing its edge and meticulously arranged without sacrificing its groove.

The single offers an early look at Warfield's forthcoming album, Eclecticism, scheduled for release Spring 2027, through BluJazz.

There are musicians who spend their lives searching for one defining style. Bill Warfield has spent his life refusing to be limited by one.

Eclecticism is not simply an album title. It is an honest reflection of Warfield's musical journey through jazz clubs, Broadway orchestras, recording studios, salsa bands, concert halls, classrooms, funk ensembles, and the New York music community.

"The theme is that there is no theme," Warfield explains. "I like all kinds of music, and I like to write everything. I'd hear something and imagine, 'How would I hear this tune differently from everyone else?' That's really what the art of arranging is—taking existing material and presenting your own point of view."

The twelve-track recording brings together music associated with The Beatles, Tadd Dameron, Mercer Ellington, Cole Porter, The Clovers, Joe Sample, The James Gang, Jimmy Webb, Average White Band, Amy Winehouse, and Jewish folk traditions.

Along with Warfield on trumpet, the album features vocalists Chrissi Poland and Jasia Ries, special guest Paul Shaffer, tenor saxophonist Dave Riekenberg, and pianist, composer, and arranger Cecilia Coleman, whose arrangements of "Wichita Lineman" and "When Your Life Was Low" contribute to the recording's expansive musical character.

Drawn from New York's community of leading jazz, Broadway, and studio musicians, the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra is the ideal vehicle for Warfield's vision. The musicians understand that intelligence and physical momentum are not opposing forces—and that musical style should be a resource rather than a limitation.

At its heart, Eclecticism presents a musical autobiography. Its repertoire travels through jazz, funk, soul, Brazilian rhythms, Broadway, popular song, folk melody, hard bop, and rhythm and blues without losing the distinct voice of the musician interpreting it.

The album makes a persuasive argument: American music has never existed as a series of isolated categories. It has always been a conversation.

Bill Warfield has spent a lifetime listening to that conversation. With "Love Potion #9" and the forthcoming Eclecticism, he adds his own unmistakable voice.

RELEASE INFORMATION

Single: "Love Potion #9"

Artist: Bill Warfield and the Hell's Kitchen Funk Orchestra

Featured Vocalist: Chrissi Poland

Hammond B3 Organ: Paul Shaffer

Tenor Saxophone Solo: Dave Riekenberg

Arranged by: Bill Warfield

Single Release Date: July 24, 2026

Album: Eclecticism

Album Release Date: Spring 2027

Label: BluJazz

Artist Website: billwarfield.net

Featured on The Not Just Jazz Network: notjustjazznetwork.com

Follow Bill Warfield on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/billwarfieldmusic/

https://instagram.com/billwarfield

Tiktok: @georgep023

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/bill-warfield-63163aa4/

Media Contact

Bill Warfield, 43rd Street Music and Art, 1 917-324-8171, [email protected], billwarfield.net

SOURCE 43rd Street Music and Art