444 Capital Selects FloWater for Sustainable Hydration at its New Talent-Centric Hollywood House HQ

FloWater, now the North American division of Bluewater, the Swedish global hydration solutions and beverage brand, is a leader in clean water tech with its Refill Stations that transform ordinary tap water into great-tasting, ultra-purified premium drinking water without the plastic and without lead, PFAS microplastics or other toxins. With nearly 500 million fills at its Refill Stations, they are in place at hotels, offices, gyms and thousands of schools across the country. FloWater has been adopted by high-profile brands such as Red Bull, Apple, Xponential Fitness, Marriott, Peloton, United Airlines, Warby Parker and Google.

At its HQ House, 444 Capital hosts panel events, dinners and other gatherings that bring together leaders from tech and entertainment. Consumer brands also use the HQ House to organize "Content Days" for top social media creators to generate fun content together.

Doug Renert, Founder and Managing Director of the 444 Capital Fund, noted that, "Not only will our guests enjoy the best-tasting water on the planet, but FloWater is also an important part of our sustainability program for the 444 HQ House."

Rich Razgaitis, CEO and Co-Founder of FloWater, added, "We are extremely pleased that 444 Capital has selected FloWater as their hydration partner. Brands and influencers will experience innovation in sustainability first-hand and evangelize to their vast communities important awareness about the destructive effects of plastic waste, and how we can solve this with superior alternatives to bottled water."

Since its launch in 2013, FloWater has prevented nearly 500 million plastic water bottles from entering our oceans, waterways and landfills.

"The Hollywood HQ House is a phenomenal venue," noted Joivan Wade, Co-Founder of Plus One, which hosts exclusive networking dinner events. "Their commitment to sustainability is a great add-on for our hosting companies and their guests."

About 444 CAPITAL

444 Capital is a mid-stage venture capital platform and launched its first fund with the D'Amelio family (Marc, Heidi, Dixie and Charli) to invest alongside the industry's top VCs

in high-growth tech businesses with strong end user brands across categories such as fintech, edtech, healthcare, online marketplaces and B2B2C SaaS. The founders of 444 Capital, Jeff Beacher (of celebrity marketing fame), and Doug Renert (lead Investment Partner and former founding partner of Tandem Capital), teamed up with the D'Amelio family on its first fund to focus on backing primarily women and minority founders. More at: www.444cap.com/.

About FloWater

Recognized by INC. Magazine as one of America's fastest-growing companies, FloWater is redefining the future of drinking water. Wherever people work, rest and play—at thousands of offices, schools, hotels, gyms and events, FloWater is transforming ordinary tap water into ultra-purified, great-tasting premium drinking water. On a mission to end single-use plastic water bottles, FloWater's amazing and dedicated team of committed professionals achieved record sales in 2022 as business and consumer demand for safe, plastic-free water continues to soar. With its recent acquisition by Bluewater, the Sweden-based powerhouse, FloWater is set to become Bluewater North America and part of a global movement and platform of water purification solutions. More at: www.drinkflowater.com.

