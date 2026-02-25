$46,800 Fondue Giveaway: Melting Pot of Littleton Enters "The 30th Chapter" Celebration

"We wanted a prize as big as the 30 years we've spent here, ensuring the next chapter is just as memorable as the first." — Anthony Wheeler, Owner Post this

"Hitting 30 years in Littleton isn't just about the business—it's about the thousands of local stories that have unfolded at our tables," said Anthony Wheeler, Owner of The Melting Pot of Littleton. "We've grown up with this community, and for 'The 30th Chapter,' we wanted to go big. This $46,800 prize is our way of marking this milestone in our restaurant's story. We wanted a prize as big as the 30 years we've spent here, ensuring the next chapter is just as memorable as the first."

The 30th birthday festivities will run throughout April and feature:

"30 Years of Fondue" Grand Prize: One lucky guest will win the ultimate "30 Years of Fondue" prize giveaway—dinner for two, once a month, for the next three decades. Valued at $46,800 ($130 per dinner every month for 30 years), this legacy prize ensures the winner remains part of the Melting Pot family for years to come. Details on entry methods and official rules are available at meltingpotlittleton.com.

30% Off Bottles of Wine: Guests can toast to the anniversary with a 30% discount on all bottles of wine throughout the month—available for both in-restaurant dining and to-go purchases.

30 Days of Giveaways: Followers of The Melting Pot of Littleton's Facebook and Instagram pages will have the opportunity to enter daily giveaways.

30th Birthday 4-Course Menu: A limited-time-only menu featuring nostalgic favorites at a 30% discount. Reservations can be made at meltingpot.com/littleton-co.

Cheers to 30 Years: Enjoy a custom photo booth and a nostalgic 30-year photo journey in the restaurant's recently remodeled bar.

The Big Day (April 15): On the official birthday, April 15, guests will enjoy a slice of a giant 30th birthday cake.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES:

Interviews, fondue demonstrations, and restaurant tours with owner Anthony Wheeler are available upon request. A veteran of the camera, Wheeler has appeared in nearly 50 segments ranging from the Biography Channel to local Denver news. The historic Littleton building provides a visually stunning backdrop for on-site filming.

About The Melting Pot of Littleton:

Locally owned and operated, The Melting Pot of Littleton offers a one-of-a-kind interactive dining experience. As the area's premier destination for special occasions, it specializes in a signature four-course menu featuring award-winning artisan cheese fondues, fresh salads, savory entrées, and delectable chocolate fondues. For menus and reservations, visit meltingpot.com/littleton-co.

About The Melting Pot:

Founded in Maitland, Florida, in 1975, The Melting Pot is the world's premier fondue restaurant. The 50-year-old legacy brand serves over 3 million customers annually as they celebrate the Perfect Night Out—whether for a birthday, anniversary, date night, or any special occasion. Famed for its variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, The Melting Pot's menu features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, and chocolate fondue desserts, offering a premium dining experience in a polished casual setting that invites new and repeat customers to turn moments into memories. The Melting Pot has nearly 90 restaurants in 30 states, with four new locations expected to open over the next year. For more information, visit meltingpot.com.

RESTAURANT INFORMATION:

Address: 2707 W. Main Street, Littleton, CO 80120

Hours: Open daily, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Reservations: meltingpot.com/littleton-co or (303) 794-5666

Facebook: @themeltingpotoflittleton Instagram:@meltingpotlittletonco

Media Contact

Tricia Campbell, The Melting Pot of Littleton, 1 7208412545, [email protected], https://www.meltingpot.com/littleton-co/

SOURCE The Melting Pot of Littleton