46 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in 2025 Texas Super Lawyers, Rising Star Lists

DALLAS, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has 46 lawyers recognized by Texas Super Lawyers and as Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars this year. The listed attorneys include some of the top lawyers in the state and represent a wide variety of practice areas, according to the publication.

"Earning a place on the Texas Super Lawyers and Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists is more than a personal milestone, it is powerful reflection of our team's relentless commitment to excellence," Greenberg Traurig Senior Vice President and Texas co-Regional Operating Shareholder Demetrius G. McDaniel said. "We are honored to have our attorneys celebrated for their outstanding work and deeply grateful for the trust our clients continue to place in us. Congratulations to all our distinguished honorees!"

Twenty-eight attorneys from Greenberg Traurig's Austin, Dallas, and Houston offices have been recognized on the 2025 Super Lawyers list. Among the honorees are Cara Mittleman Kelly and Michelle Rosenblatt, who earn this distinction for the first time. The honorees are:

Elizabeth "Heidi" G. Bloch, Austin

Michael L. Burnett , Houston

, Joseph F. Coniglio , Dallas

, Jordan W. Cowman , Dallas

, Richard A. Crow , Houston

, Gemma L. Descoteaux , Dallas

, Karl G. Dial , Dallas

, Stephen B. Edmundson , Houston

, Roland Garcia , Houston

, Joseph P. Griffith , Dallas

, G. Michael Gruber , Dallas

, Elizabeth Ross Hadley , Austin

, Kendyl T. Hanks , Austin

, Shari L. Heyen , Houston

, Bill Katz , Dallas

, Cara Mittleman Kelly , Austin

, David W. Klaudt , Dallas

, Christopher M. LaVigne , Dallas

, Michael L. Malone , Dallas

, Dwayne L. Mason , Houston

, Ashley N. Moore , Dallas

, Kent Newsome , Houston

, Michelle Rosenblatt , Austin

, P. William Stark , Dallas

, Jennifer Tomsen , Houston

, Dale Wainwright , Austin

, Labry Welty , Dallas

, Shira R. Yoshor , Houston

In total, 18 Greenberg Traurig Texas attorneys are recognized on Super Lawyers Magazine's 2025 Texas Rising Star list. This year, Catalina Baron, Josh Candelario, Alyssa Ortiz Johnston, and Brennwyn Romano made their debut on the list. Below is a of honorees:

Ashley Aten , Dallas

, Catalina Baron , Houston

, Jennifer Bartlett , Dallas

, Michael M. Besser , Dallas

, Josh Candelario , Dallas

, Christina M. Carroll , Dallas

, Nicole Leonard Córdoba, Austin

Ernesto Danache IV , Houston

, Samuel G. Davison , Dallas

, Gregory Franklin , Dallas

, Sang Eun "Jennice" Lee , Dallas

, Alyssa Ortiz Johnston , Dallas

, Brennwyn Romano, Dallas

Sarah-Michelle Stearns , Dallas

, Allison M. Stewart , Dallas

, Zachary B. Tobolowsky , Dallas

, Jeremy R. Wallace , Dallas

, Ryan Yergensen , Austin

Only the top 5% of Texas lawyers are chosen for the Super Lawyers list each year through the patented multiphase peer-review process Super Lawyers developed, according to its website, while no more than the top 2.5% of up-and-coming lawyers in Texas make the Rising Stars list.

Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area.

