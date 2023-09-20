46 Leading Cloud Computing Companies, Products and Services

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Business Intelligence Group is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing by recognizing 46 companies, services, and executives deemed leaders in the cloud.

"The cloud has revolutionized how consumers and businesses alike access the data and applications we rely on," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The winners of the Stratus Awards are those companies whose products, people and organizations are leading this revolution."

The 2023 Stratus Award winners are:

Top Executive

Chris Nicholas, Trace3, SVP Cloud Solutions Group

Top Organizations

Acumatica - Cloud Integrator

BigPanda - Software as a Service

Commvault - Cloud Security Service

Effectual Inc. - Managed Service Provider

HiringThing - Platform as a Service

Hornetsecurity - Cloud Company

Impetus - Cloud Company

Impetus - Cloud Integrator

Infor - Artificial Intelligence

InfraCloud - Kubernetes

isolved - Software as a Service

Kyvos Insights - Cloud Disruptor

Moloco - Artificial Intelligence

Navisite - Managed Service Provider

Tanium - Security

TEAL - IoT

vFunction - Cloud Disruptor

Top Products/Services

ADP Accountant Connect - Software as a Service

Anterid Marketing Cloud - Managed Service Provider

Atlantic.Net - Cloud Company

Broadvoice b-hive - Cloud Collaboration

Egnyte - Cloud Disruptor

Euna Solutions - Software as a Service

EY Intelligent Payroll Chatbot - Artificial Intelligence

Forward Enterprise - Security

Hinduja Global Solutions Agent X - Artificial Intelligence

HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise - Private Cloud Provider

IBM API Connect - Platform as a Service

Ideal by Ceridian - Cloud Collaboration

Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management - Security

LRQA Nettitude Managed Cloud Security Service - Cloud Security Service

Memfault - IoT

MinIO - Storage Technology

Mitchell Intelligent Review - Software as a Service

Novolyze SMART Process Control - Cloud Disruptor

Optian - Artificial Intelligence

RightRev - Software as a Service

Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio - Cloud Security Service

Skytap - Infrastructure as a Service

Snow SaaS Management - Software as a Service

SPGI Data via Snowflake & Workbench - Cloud Collaboration

Sphera Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) - Artificial Intelligence

StrategyBlocks 6 - Cloud Collaboration

The SOTI ONE Platform - Managed Service Provider

ZE PowerGroup Inc. - Private Cloud Provider

The Stratus Awards panel of judges also recommended that the following companies and services be recognized as "Finalists" for their documented performances. Stratus Award Finalists include: Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform, AuditBoard, Boomi, CoreStack, Cyera, Datasite Cloud, ECI Software Solutions, EY, Impel, Impetus, Jackrabbit Technologies, DevOps360, ADP®, Sibros, and Synadia Control Plane.

