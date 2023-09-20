46 Leading Cloud Computing Companies, Products and Services

Winners announced for 2023 Stratus Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group
PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Business Intelligence Group is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing by recognizing 46 companies, services, and executives deemed leaders in the cloud.
"The cloud has revolutionized how consumers and businesses alike access the data and applications we rely on," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The winners of the Stratus Awards are those companies whose products, people and organizations are leading this revolution."
The 2023 Stratus Award winners are:
Top Executive
Chris Nicholas, Trace3, SVP Cloud Solutions Group
Top Organizations
Acumatica - Cloud Integrator
BigPanda - Software as a Service
Commvault - Cloud Security Service
Effectual Inc. - Managed Service Provider
HiringThing - Platform as a Service
Hornetsecurity - Cloud Company
Impetus - Cloud Company
Impetus - Cloud Integrator
Infor - Artificial Intelligence
InfraCloud - Kubernetes
isolved - Software as a Service
Kyvos Insights - Cloud Disruptor
Moloco - Artificial Intelligence
Navisite - Managed Service Provider
Tanium - Security
TEAL - IoT
vFunction - Cloud Disruptor
Top Products/Services
ADP Accountant Connect - Software as a Service
Anterid Marketing Cloud - Managed Service Provider
Atlantic.Net - Cloud Company
Broadvoice b-hive - Cloud Collaboration
Egnyte - Cloud Disruptor
Euna Solutions - Software as a Service
EY Intelligent Payroll Chatbot - Artificial Intelligence
Forward Enterprise - Security
Hinduja Global Solutions Agent X - Artificial Intelligence
HPE GreenLake for Private Cloud Enterprise - Private Cloud Provider
IBM API Connect - Platform as a Service
Ideal by Ceridian - Cloud Collaboration
Ivanti Neurons for Patch Management - Security
LRQA Nettitude Managed Cloud Security Service - Cloud Security Service
Memfault - IoT
MinIO - Storage Technology
Mitchell Intelligent Review - Software as a Service
Novolyze SMART Process Control - Cloud Disruptor
Optian - Artificial Intelligence
RightRev - Software as a Service
Skyhigh Security Service Edge (SSE) Portfolio - Cloud Security Service
Skytap - Infrastructure as a Service
Snow SaaS Management - Software as a Service
SPGI Data via Snowflake & Workbench - Cloud Collaboration
Sphera Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM) - Artificial Intelligence
StrategyBlocks 6 - Cloud Collaboration
The SOTI ONE Platform - Managed Service Provider
ZE PowerGroup Inc. - Private Cloud Provider
The Stratus Awards panel of judges also recommended that the following companies and services be recognized as "Finalists" for their documented performances. Stratus Award Finalists include: Alteryx Analytics Cloud Platform, AuditBoard, Boomi, CoreStack, Cyera, Datasite Cloud, ECI Software Solutions, EY, Impel, Impetus, Jackrabbit Technologies, DevOps360, ADP®, Sibros, and Synadia Control Plane.
About Business Intelligence Group
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com
SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC
Share this article