46 Leading Cloud Computing Companies, Products and Services

Winners announced for 2023 Stratus Awards presented by Business Intelligence Group

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today the Business Intelligence Group is proud to announce the winners of the 2023 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing by recognizing 46 companies, services, and executives deemed leaders in the cloud.

"The cloud has revolutionized how consumers and businesses alike access the data and applications we rely on," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The winners of the Stratus Awards are those companies whose products, people and organizations are leading this revolution."