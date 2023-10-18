46 Mercy Medical Center Physicians Named Among Region's "TOP DOCTORS" in November 2023 Issue of BALTIMORE Magazine

A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2023 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 26 separate specialties, ranging from orthopedic surgery to pain management.

BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2023 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 26 separate specialties, ranging from orthopedic surgery to pain management, specifically:

2023 – MERCY MEDICAL CENTER TOP DOCTORS – BALTIMORE MAGAZINE

1. Dr. Carlos Ince, Cardiology – Non-Interventional

2. Dr. Frederick Kuhn, Cardiology – Non-Interventional

3. Dr. Kevin Audlin, Gynecology – General

4. Dr. Lindsay Appel, Gynecology – OB-GYN

5. Dr. Mahwish Ali, Hospitalist Medicine

6. Dr. Kelli Eimer, Intensivist / Critical Care

7. Dr. David Sill, Interventional Radiology

8. Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology – Neuromusclar

9. Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Oncology General

10. Dr. Peter Ledakis, Oncology General

11. Dr. Dwight Im, Oncology – Gynecologic

12. Dr. Debashish Bose, Oncology – Surgical

13. Dr. Kurtis Campbell, Oncology – Surgical

14. Dr. Vadim Gushchin, Oncology – Surgical

15. Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle

16. Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle

17. Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle

18. Dr. Clayton Alexander, Orthopedic Surgery – Hand

19. Dr. Joseph Ciotola, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint

20. Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint

21. Dr. Kamala Littleton, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint

22. Dr. Mark Slabaugh, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine

23. Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder

24. Dr. David Maine, Pain Management

25. Dr. William Raoofi, Pain Management

26. Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation

27. Dr. Sadia Khan, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology

28. Dr. Lynn Ludmer, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology

29. Dr. Neil Friedman, Surgery – Breast

30. Dr. Jennifer Joh, Surgery – Breast

31. Dr. Kelly Alexander, Surgery – General

32. Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Surgery – General

33. Dr. Nora Meenaghan, Surgery - General

34. Dr. Thomas Swope, Surgery – General

35. Dr. Brendan Collins, Surgery – Reconstructive

36. Dr. Charles Edwards II, Surgery – Spine

37. Dr. Adam Schell, Surgery – Spine

38. Dr. Paul Lucas, Surgery – Vascular

39. Dr. Vincent Noori, Surgery – Vascular

40. Dr. Richard (Mark) Ellerkmann, Urogynecology

41. Dr. Chelsea Goodier, Pediatrics - General

42. Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman, Pediatrics - General

43. Dr. Dawan King, Pediatrics - General

44. Dr. Michelle Williams, Pediatrics – General

45. Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatric – General

46. Dr. Michael Zimring, Travel Medicine

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine "Top Docs" survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy's Family Childbirth and Children's Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past four years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

