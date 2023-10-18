46 Mercy Medical Center Physicians Named Among Region's "TOP DOCTORS" in November 2023 Issue of BALTIMORE Magazine

A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2023 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 26 separate specialties, ranging from orthopedic surgery to pain management.
BALTIMORE, Md., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2023 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 26 separate specialties, ranging from orthopedic surgery to pain management, specifically:
2023 – MERCY MEDICAL CENTER TOP DOCTORS – BALTIMORE MAGAZINE
1. Dr. Carlos Ince, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
2. Dr. Frederick Kuhn, Cardiology – Non-Interventional
3. Dr. Kevin Audlin, Gynecology – General
4. Dr. Lindsay Appel, Gynecology – OB-GYN
5. Dr. Mahwish Ali, Hospitalist Medicine
6. Dr. Kelli Eimer, Intensivist / Critical Care
7. Dr. David Sill, Interventional Radiology
8. Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology – Neuromusclar
9. Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Oncology General
10. Dr. Peter Ledakis, Oncology General
11. Dr. Dwight Im, Oncology – Gynecologic
12. Dr. Debashish Bose, Oncology – Surgical
13. Dr. Kurtis Campbell, Oncology – Surgical
14. Dr. Vadim Gushchin, Oncology – Surgical
15. Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
16. Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
17. Dr. Rebecca Cerrato, Orthopedic Surgery – Foot & Ankle
18. Dr. Clayton Alexander, Orthopedic Surgery – Hand
19. Dr. Joseph Ciotola, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
20. Dr. Marc Hungerford, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
21. Dr. Kamala Littleton, Orthopedic Surgery – Joint
22. Dr. Mark Slabaugh, Orthopedic Surgery – Sports Medicine
23. Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, Orthopedic Surgery – Shoulder
24. Dr. David Maine, Pain Management
25. Dr. William Raoofi, Pain Management
26. Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation
27. Dr. Sadia Khan, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
28. Dr. Lynn Ludmer, Rheumatology & Clinical Immunology
29. Dr. Neil Friedman, Surgery – Breast
30. Dr. Jennifer Joh, Surgery – Breast
31. Dr. Kelly Alexander, Surgery – General
32. Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Surgery – General
33. Dr. Nora Meenaghan, Surgery - General
34. Dr. Thomas Swope, Surgery – General
35. Dr. Brendan Collins, Surgery – Reconstructive
36. Dr. Charles Edwards II, Surgery – Spine
37. Dr. Adam Schell, Surgery – Spine
38. Dr. Paul Lucas, Surgery – Vascular
39. Dr. Vincent Noori, Surgery – Vascular
40. Dr. Richard (Mark) Ellerkmann, Urogynecology
41. Dr. Chelsea Goodier, Pediatrics - General
42. Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman, Pediatrics - General
43. Dr. Dawan King, Pediatrics - General
44. Dr. Michelle Williams, Pediatrics – General
45. Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatric – General
46. Dr. Michael Zimring, Travel Medicine
Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in the region in their respective fields.
Assisting in the Baltimore magazine "Top Docs" survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy's Family Childbirth and Children's Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past four years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. A university-affiliated teaching hospital, Mercy is nationally recognized with Magnet status for nursing excellence and named by Healthgrades as one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), @MDMercy on Youtube, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.
