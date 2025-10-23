46 Mercy Medical Center Physicians Named Among Region's "TOP DOCTORS" in November 2025 Issue of BALTIMORE Magazine

A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians are recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2025 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 27 separate specialties
BALTIMORE, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A total of 46 Mercy Medical Center physicians are recognized in Baltimore magazine's November 2025 "Top Doctors" issue, representing 27 separate specialties, ranging from cardiology to vascular surgery, specifically:
Dr. Jennifer Joh, Surgery - Breast
Dr. Carlos Ince, Cardiology
Dr. Frederick Kuhn, Cardiology
Dr. Romarius Longmire, Environmental/Occupational Health
Dr. Ernestine Wright, Geriatrics
Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, Oncology – Gynecology
Dr. Dwight Im, Oncology – Gynecology
Dr. Tangela Anderson-Tull, Gynecology – OB/GYN
Dr. Rochelle Arbuah-Aning, Gynecology – OB/GYN
Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, Gynecology – OB/GYN
Dr. Janna Mudd, Gynecology – OB/GYN
Dr. Yves-Richard Dole, Gynecology – OB/GYN
Dr. Latasha Murphy, Gynecology
Dr. Kelli Eimer, Intensivist – Critical Care
Dr. Audrey Wagner, Intensivist – Critical Care
Dr. Mark Fehr, Neurology - Epilepsy
Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology – General
Dr. Jon McIver, Neurosurgery
Dr. Debashish Bose, Oncology – Surgical
Dr. Sandy Kotiah, Oncology – General
Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic Surgery, Foot and Ankle
Dr. Clayton Alexander, Orthopedic Surgery, Hand
Dr. Joseph Ciotola, Orthopedic Surgery, Joint
Dr. Gregory Mendez, Orthopedic Surgery, Joint
Dr. John-Paul Rue, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine
Dr. Mark Slabaugh, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine
Dr. Gregory Gasbarro, Orthopedic Surgery, Shoulder
Dr. Michele Jules-Chapman, Pediatrics
Dr. Dawan King-James, Pediatrics
Dr. Michelle Williams, Pediatrics
Dr. Ashanti Woods, Pediatrics
Dr. Nicholas Anastasio, Physical Medicine/Rehabilitation/Physiatry
Dr. Christian Okoye, Radiation Oncology
Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology
Dr. Evelyn May, Radiology (Women's Imaging)
Dr. David Sill, Interventional Radiology
Dr. Charles Edwards II, Spine Surgery
Dr. David Falk, Spine Surgery
Dr. Justin Park, Spine Surgery
Dr. Jasmine Toor, Sports Medicine
Dr. Damon Davis, Urology
Dr. Alan Kusakabe, Urology
Dr. Robert Thompson, Urology
Dr. Paul Lucas, Surgery – Vascular
Dr. Vincent Noori, Surgery – Vascular
Dr. Alain Tanbe, Surgery - Vascular
"The Mercy physicians honored by Baltimore magazine represent the best in their fields. Through their clinical excellence, dedication and compassion, they make a profound difference in the lives of our patients and their families," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.
The November 2025 edition also included a special feature on Ashanti Woods, M.D., FAAP, specializing in general pediatrics at Mercy Family Care Physicians in Baltimore. The article served to highlight the motivations of doctors in today's challenging healthcare environment.
The "Top Doctors" issue also included a profile and photo of David C. Sill, M.D., board certified radiologist with The Tyanna O'Brien Center for Women's Imaging at Mercy and Director of Interventional Imaging.
Assisting in the Baltimore magazine "Top Docs" survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy's Family Childbirth and Children's Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past five years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.
