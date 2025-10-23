46 Mercy Medical Center Physicians Named Among Region's "TOP DOCTORS" in November 2025 Issue of BALTIMORE Magazine

"The Mercy physicians honored by Baltimore magazine represent the best in their fields...they make a profound difference in the lives of our patients and their families." --Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services Post this

"The Mercy physicians honored by Baltimore magazine represent the best in their fields. Through their clinical excellence, dedication and compassion, they make a profound difference in the lives of our patients and their families," said Dr. David N. Maine, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

The November 2025 edition also included a special feature on Ashanti Woods, M.D., FAAP, specializing in general pediatrics at Mercy Family Care Physicians in Baltimore. The article served to highlight the motivations of doctors in today's challenging healthcare environment.

The "Top Doctors" issue also included a profile and photo of David C. Sill, M.D., board certified radiologist with The Tyanna O'Brien Center for Women's Imaging at Mercy and Director of Interventional Imaging.

Assisting in the Baltimore magazine "Top Docs" survey were four physician advisors, including Dr. Jennifer Taylor, OB/GYN, of Mercy's Family Childbirth and Children's Center, who provided professional expertise. Dr. Taylor has served on the advisory board for the past five years (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025). Board Certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at State University of New York at Buffalo. She completed her residency in OB-GYN at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Founded in 1874 by The Sisters of Mercy, Mercy is home to the acclaimed Weinberg Center for Women's Health & Medicine and the $400+ million, 20-story Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information about Mercy, visit http://www.mdmercy.com, MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter(X), http://www.youtube.com/mmcbaltimore, or call 1-800-M.D.-Mercy.

-30-

Media Contact

Daniel Collins, Mercy Health Services, 4103329714, [email protected], www.mdmercy.com

SOURCE Mercy Health Services