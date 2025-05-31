47 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in IAM Patent 1000 2025 Edition

47 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the 2025 edition of Intellectual Asset Management's (IAM) Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 47 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were recognized in the 2025 edition of Intellectual Asset Management's (IAM) Patent 1000 – The World's Leading Patent Professionals. The firm was also recognized nationally in the United States and in nine regions for its patent litigation, prosecution, and transaction capabilities.

According to the publication, the guide identifies the top patent professionals in key jurisdictions around the globe. The patent professionals are identified after a five-month, extensive research process. IAM conducts approximately 1,800 interviews with attorneys, patent attorneys, and in-house counsel.

The following practitioners were selected:

Charles J. Andres , Ph.D., RAC: Prosecution (DC Metro Area)

, Ph.D., RAC: Prosecution (DC Metro Area) Elana B. Araj : Litigation ( New York )

: Litigation ( ) Jonathan D. Ball , Ph.D.: Litigation and Prosecution ( New York )

, Ph.D.: Litigation and Prosecution ( ) Lennie A. Bersh : Prosecution ( New Jersey )

: Prosecution ( ) David S. Bloch : Litigation ( California )

: Litigation ( ) Christopher C. Bolten : Prosecution ( California )

: Prosecution ( ) Gregory S. Bombard : Litigation ( Massachusetts ) and Trade Secret Litigation (National)

: Litigation ( ) and Trade Secret Litigation (National) Scott J. Bornstein : Litigation ( New York )

: Litigation ( ) Heath J. Briggs : Prosecution ( Denver ) and Post-grant Proceedings (National)

: Prosecution ( ) and Post-grant Proceedings (National) Nicholas A. Brown : Litigation ( California )

: Litigation ( ) Kyle D. Chen : Litigation ( California )

: Litigation ( ) James J. DeCarlo : Litigation and Prosecution ( New Jersey )

: Litigation and Prosecution ( ) David J. Dykeman : Transactions and Prosecution ( Massachusetts )

: Transactions and Prosecution ( ) Roman Fayerberg : Prosecution ( Massachusetts )

: Prosecution ( ) Herbert H. Finn : Litigation ( Illinois )

: Litigation ( ) Benjamin P. Gilford : Litigation ( Minnesota )

: Litigation ( ) Jonathan E. Giroux : Prosecution ( Illinois )

: Prosecution ( ) Bryan K. Hanks : Prosecution ( Utah )

: Prosecution ( ) Richard D. Harris : Litigation ( Illinois )

: Litigation ( ) Melissa Hunter-Ensor , Ph.D.: Prosecution ( Massachusetts )

, Ph.D.: Prosecution ( ) Gary R. Jarosik : Prosecution ( Illinois )

: Prosecution ( ) Keith R. Jarosik : Prosecution ( Illinois )

: Prosecution ( ) Vimal M. Kapadia : Litigation ( New York )

: Litigation ( ) Alexander J. Kim : Prosecution ( Minnesota )

: Prosecution ( ) Robert A. King : Prosecution ( Georgia )

: Prosecution ( ) Jonathan R. Lee : Prosecution ( Utah )

: Prosecution ( ) James J. Lukas, Jr. : Litigation ( Illinois )

: Litigation ( ) Gregory R. Lunt : Prosecution ( Utah )

: Prosecution ( ) Justin A. MacLean : Litigation ( New York )

: Litigation ( ) Nicholas Martin : Prosecution ( Texas )

: Prosecution ( ) Dwayne L. Mason : Litigation ( Texas )

: Litigation ( ) Ashley N. Moore : Litigation ( Texas

: Litigation ( Thomas Pease : Litigation and Transactions ( New York )

: Litigation and Transactions ( ) Richard C. Pettus : Litigation ( New York )

: Litigation ( ) Chinh H. Pham : Prosecution ( Massachusetts )

: Prosecution ( ) Brian Prew : Litigation ( New York )

: Litigation ( ) Rose Cordero Prey : Litigation ( New York )

: Litigation ( ) Joshua L. Raskin : Litigation ( New York )

: Litigation ( ) Barry J. Schindler : Transactions and Prosecution ( New Jersey ) and Post-grant Proceedings (National)

: Transactions and Prosecution ( ) and Post-grant Proceedings (National) Benjamin Schladweiler : Litigation ( Delaware )

: Litigation ( ) Andrew B. Schwaab : Prosecution ( California )

: Prosecution ( ) Ryan D. Sharp : Prosecution ( Minnesota )

: Prosecution ( ) Andrew R. Sommer : Litigation (DC Metro Area) and Post-grant Proceedings (National)

: Litigation (DC Metro Area) and Post-grant Proceedings (National) Stephen M. Ullmer : Litigation ( Colorado )

: Litigation ( ) Trenton A. Ward : Litigation ( Georgia ) and Post-grant Proceedings (National)

: Litigation ( ) and Post-grant Proceedings (National) Douglas R. Weider : Litigation ( New Jersey )

: Litigation ( ) George David Zalepa : Prosecution ( New Jersey )

In addition to being recognized nationally for prosecution and trade secret litigation, Greenberg Traurig offices in nine regions were recommended in key areas of practice as follows:

California for litigation

for litigation Colorado for prosecution

for prosecution Illinois for prosecution and litigation

for prosecution and litigation Massachusetts for prosecution and transactions

for prosecution and transactions Minnesota for prosecution

for prosecution New Jersey for global patent offering

for global patent offering New York for prosecution and litigation

for prosecution and litigation Texas for litigation

for litigation Utah for global patent offering

