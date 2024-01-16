47G and YouScience® Launch Innovative Workforce Development Platform to Advance Utah's Aerospace and Defense Industry

"Employer Spotlight helps us achieve our mission to foster talent by connecting our members with job seekers who have the relevant aptitudes and interests best suited for these highly sought-after careers." – Aaron Starks, President and CEO at 47G Post this

"Through our partnership with YouScience, we have created an effective, long-term solution that helps to address the workforce shortages in Utah's aerospace, defense and cyber industries," said Aaron Starks, President and CEO at 47G. "Employer Spotlight helps us achieve our mission to foster talent by connecting our members with job seekers who have the relevant aptitudes and interests best suited for these highly sought-after careers."

Through Employer Spotlight, member organizations can present their company information and career opportunities—including work-based learning programs, internships, apprenticeships, and entry-level job openings—to students with the aptitudes the organization is looking to hire. In coordination with this effort, all local Utah schools have access to YouScience® Aptitude & Career Discovery, where students can take an award-winning, scientifically-backed aptitude assessment to discover their natural talents, interests, and get best-fit career opportunities.

Utilizing YouScience Employer Spotlight, the participating 47G member organizations will be able to:

Find emerging talent with the aptitudes and interests best suited to aerospace and defense careers.

Tap into a talent pipeline that is local and prepared with the skills needed to fill crucial roles.

Create an effective and efficient recruiting ecosystem that enhances current strategies.

Build deeper relationships with local schools and communities.

Advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in hiring practices.

Put aerospace and defense career information in contextually relevant places to ensure aptitude and interest matches have visibility to opportunities.

First right of refusal to emerging talent.

The pilot program is available to more than 100 member organizations and 20 academic institutions in the 47G network.

"I am excited about this initiative for my organization and our industry as a whole," said Sean Slatter, CEO of LSI. "Utah has had a talent shortage for years. 47G is taking actionable steps to make sure we have the resources we need to thrive today, five years from now, and the years to come."

YouScience Co-Founder and CEO, Edson Barton, shared the importance of bridging education and industry to ensure the long-term prosperity and economic growth of Utah's economy. "To fix the talent pipeline problem, businesses need to approach it differently; they need to connect with emerging talent sooner, foster these relationships, and build ecosystems where talent comes to them. The industries that do that will win, and the ones who don't will be left behind. At the same time, we're not just empowering businesses—we're making sure every student has the opportunity for a successful future. This bolsters both opportunities for our students and ensures local businesses have individuals with the skills we need in our communities for years to come."

About 47G

47G is the world's premier ecosystem for aerospace, defense, and cyber companies in Utah. Their mission is to foster talent, fund entrepreneurship and fuel innovation. 47G is an ecosystem of over 100 companies and 20 academic institutions, serving three national sectors. For more information, visit 47g.org.

About YouScience®

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.

