48,000 Fully Remote Job Openings Closed Out 2023 - Virtual Vocations Q4 Telework Report

"Information technology prevailed as the top career field for remote work in Q4. Across October, November, and December 2023, there were 2.58 times as many fully remote IT remote jobs available as openings from any other career category." –Laura Spawn, CEO and co-founder of Virtual Vocations Post this

*Zcaler, Inc. and Empower Retirement, LLC were in a statistical tie for the fifth-place award based on each company's total number of fully remote job postings for the quarter.

Top 5 Industries for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. Information Technology

2. Healthcare

3. Sales

4. Marketing

5. Financial

Top 5 Locations for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. Florida

2. Texas

3. Georgia

4. North Carolina

5. Virginia

Virtual Vocations also named its top 10 Employer Partners for Q4. Employer Partners represent more than 3,600 vetted businesses that collaborate with Virtual Vocations to share fully remote job openings directly to its job board. From October through December, the following companies were among the best for 100% virtual work:

Top 5 Employer Partners for Fully Remote Jobs:

1. BairesDev

2. eXp Realty

3. Achieve Test Prep

4. Littera Education Inc.

5. TTEC Holdings, Inc.

The fourth quarter of 2023 also marked the addition of three new Employer Partners to Virtual Vocations' program.

New Q4 2023 Employer Partners:

1. 98point6 Inc., a digital healthcare company

2. The Orlow Firm, a legal services firm

3. Togetherwork, a software and technology company

To read Virtual Vocations' complete set of top 10 lists for the best companies, industries, locations, and Employer Partners for fully remote jobs from Q4 2023, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/q4-2023-state-of-remote-work-the-top-companies-industries-and-locations-for-hiring/.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

Media Contact

Kimberly Back, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, [email protected], https://www.virtualvocations.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.