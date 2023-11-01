49 Bells Dental Announces New Website And Mobile App, Expanded Services

We are proud to have an exceptional team of professionals at 49 Bells Dental. Our staff is dedicated to helping you achieve your goals, whether they are aesthetic or restorative. Post this

Along with the new website, the practice has also launched a highly advanced and functional mobile app. The convenient app offers patients many of the capabilities as the online website.

49 Bells Dental is also announcing the expansion of its services for patients in need of personalized dental solutions to address their specific needs. New services provided by the practice include laser dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign treatment, teeth whitening, sleep apnea appliances and snore guards, advanced digital imaging, and more.

49 Bells Dental has been providing high-quality cosmetic dentistry treatments to patients in Scottsdale and the surrounding areas for more than 39 years. The practice offers the latest in dental technology, including digital x-rays, CBCT scanners, and intraoral scanners for superior Invisalign treatment and crown restorations.

The practice is led by Dr. Nataliya Jumonville, a Ukraine native who immigrated to America in 2008 and is a highly experienced dentist. Dr. Jumonville partnered with Dr. Garrett in 2022 and is excited to continue to provide the highest level of dental care to her patients.

"We are proud to have an exceptional team of professionals at 49 Bells Dental," said Dr. Jumonville. "Our staff is dedicated to helping you achieve your goals, whether they are aesthetic or restorative."

Dr. Jumonville is joined by a team of highly skilled dental professionals and assistants who are dedicated to providing you with the best possible care. The staff at 49 Bells Dental is dedicated to providing a comfortable environment for patients of all ages.

49 Bells Dental offers a range of dental services, including general dentistry, restorative dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, oral sedation, and mild sleep apnea and snoring treatment.

