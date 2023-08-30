4D Global Inc Ranks No. 1851 On The 2023 Inc. 5000 List

"Employees want to be part of an innovative and exciting organization - a winning team that everyone's talking about. Making the Inc. 5,000 list is a clear recognition that we are the winning team on a fantastic upward trajectory." Tweet this

The 2023 Inc. 5000 class epitomizes companies that have achieved rapid revenue growth while navigating challenges such as inflationary pressures, increased capital costs, and demanding hiring landscapes. Among the top 500 companies of this year's class, the average three-year median revenue growth rate has surged to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In aggregate, the Inc. 5000 honorees have contributed 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For full Inc. 5000 results, inclusive of company profiles and a dynamic database sortable by industry and location, please visit www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are prominently featured in the September edition of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands starting Tuesday, August 23.

"Post-pandemic business operations have grown more challenging, making inclusion in the Inc. 5000 a true feat of rapid growth. Inc. is thrilled to celebrate the companies shaping our future," comments Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk.

Gluck adds, "Our achievement is a result of the incredible people at 4D Global. Each team member has played an indispensable role in our success. I extend my gratitude for their continued commitment to excellence."

"As we commemorate this milestone, it reinforces our pledge to excellence, innovation, and positive impact. We are a community of professionals dedicated to uplifting and revolutionizing the healthcare industry."

4D Global offers experienced medical billing and coding services to healthcare companies throughout the USA from its base in India. The company is proud to be certified as a Great Place To Work and a Great Place To Work for Women.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

Companies featured in the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked based on their percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Eligible firms must have been generating revenue since March 31, 2019, and be privately held, U.S.-based, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2022. (Since that time, some may have gone public or been acquired.) Minimum 2019 revenue is set at $100,000, with a $2 million minimum for 2022. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used for rankings are calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the premier multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Inc.'s journalism seeks to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of a community comprised of risk-takers, innovators, and ambitious go-getters shaping our future. Inc.'s acclaimed work reaches over 50 million individuals across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. With its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, published annually since 1982, the brand analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. Inclusion on this prestigious Inc. list, along with others like Female Founders and Power Partners, provides top business founders the opportunity to engage with a select peer community and leverage credibility to drive sales and attract talent. Learn more at www.inc.com.

