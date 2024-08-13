4D Global Makes Inc. 5000 List for Third Consecutive Year

Being honored on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years is a testament to our ability to push boundaries and seize opportunities in the ever-evolving RCM industry. I am incredibly proud of our team's unstoppable drive and innovative spirit that have propelled 4D Global to new heights. Post this

"Being honored on the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years is a testament to our ability to push boundaries and seize opportunities in the ever-evolving RCM industry. I am incredibly proud of our team's unstoppable drive and innovative spirit that have propelled 4D Global to new heights. We remain committed to providing value to our clients and revolutionizing the medical billing space."

Making the Inc. 5000 list for three consecutive years is only possible by retaining current clients while also attracting new ones. As a leader in the medical billing industry, 4D Global consistently delivers results through strategic use of innovative technology paired with an offshore staff of 400+ seasoned professionals for optimal efficiency. 4D Global offers a full spectrum of RCM services including denial management, payment posting, coding and credentialing.

4D Global ranked 117 in the Human Resources category, 142 in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL area, and 322 in Florida. This is their third time on the list.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an

4D Global is an award-winning international organization that offers customized Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions for North American-based medical billing companies, healthcare software companies, hospitals and select private medical practices. 4D Global provides streamlined RCM services that improve the efficiency of medical billing operations by combining offshore talent with cutting-edge technology, automation and AI.

4D Global's strategic partnerships provide more accurate billing, optimized processes and improved financial outcomes, resulting in increased revenue and profitability. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Boca Raton, FL and Chennai, India, 4D Global has been listed in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the US by Inc. Magazine. They have also been Great Place To Work certified since 2021 and recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women, India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces and more. Visit www.4dglobalinc.com to learn how we're transforming RCM in the healthcare industry.

