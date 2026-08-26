4D Global Named to the Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

AI is fundamentally changing how organizations think about growth and scale. We believe the most successful companies will be those that leverage technology to enhance human expertise rather than replace it. Post this

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 once is an accomplishment," said Chanie Gluck, Founder and CEO of 4D Global. "Earning a place on the list five years in a row is something truly extraordinary. It takes resilience, adaptability, a willingness to evolve, and, most importantly, an incredible team to achieve this level of sustainable growth."

As healthcare organizations face increasingly complex challenges, 4D Global has made the strategic adoption of artificial intelligence, automation, and intelligent workflow technologies a cornerstone of its growth strategy. The company's technology-enabled approach helps streamline repetitive processes, improve accuracy, increase operational efficiency, and support scalable revenue cycle operations for clients across the healthcare ecosystem.

"AI is fundamentally changing how organizations think about growth and scale," Gluck added. "We believe the most successful companies will be those that leverage technology to enhance human expertise rather than replace it. Our focus is on creating meaningful efficiencies that allow skilled revenue cycle professionals to concentrate on higher-value work that drives stronger outcomes for our clients."

This AI-forward strategy builds on 4D Global's longstanding model of combining experienced global talent with innovative technology solutions to deliver high-quality, cost-effective RCM services. The company believes the future of healthcare operations will be defined by the effective integration of agentic AI and experienced professionals, creating a smarter and more sustainable operating model.

This five-year milestone reflects more than a period of rapid expansion. It demonstrates 4D Global's ability to build lasting client partnerships, attract new business opportunities, expand service capabilities, and continually adapt to the evolving needs of the healthcare marketplace.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About 4D Global

4D Global is an award-winning international organization that offers customized Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions for North American-based medical billing companies, healthcare software companies, hospitals, and select private medical practices. 4D Global provides streamlined RCM services that improve the efficiency of medical billing operations by combining billers with cutting-edge technology, automation, and AI.

4D Global's strategic partnerships provide more accurate billing, optimized processes, and improved financial outcomes, resulting in increased revenue and profitability. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Boca Raton, FL, Chennai, India, and the Philippines, 4D Global has been listed in the Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the US by Inc. Magazine. They have also been Great Place to Work certified since 2021 and recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women, India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces, and more.

For more information, visit www.4dglobalinc.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping the future of American business. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the profile of its community of risk-takers, innovators, and driven company builders. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, alongside fellow business publication Fast Company.

Learn more at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/2026

Media Contact

Jeffrey Goldscher, 4D Global, 1 (240)475-8174, [email protected], www.4dglobalinc.com

SOURCE 4D Global