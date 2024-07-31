4D Global's CEO and Founder Chanie Gluck Recognized as Titan 100

4D Global is driving the industry forward through development of AI automation and technology to create more efficiency for clients, enabling them to capture additional revenue faster and more seamlessly than ever before. Post this

This achievement is a testament to Chanie's exceptional global leadership and innovation in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management (RCM). She launched 4D Global in 2015 to simplify the billing process within the healthcare industry. Under her leadership, 4D Global now operates as a premiere RCM partner for medical billing companies, hospitals, physician practices, and software companies nationwide. The company provides best-in-class technology and a dedicated team of experts to help their clients thrive and grow.

"I am honored and humbled to be recognized as a Titan 100," says Chanie. "This achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire 4D Global team. Our mission has always been to simplify the healthcare billing process and drive innovation in the industry. I am grateful for the support of our clients and team, we couldn't do what we do without you."

4D Global is driving the industry forward through development of AI automation and technology to create more efficiency for clients, enabling them to capture additional revenue faster and more seamlessly than ever before. Chanie's leadership and vision have been critical factors in how the company is leading innovation in the industry, cracking the code on the right mix of technology and people to deliver superior results. Efforts will continue to be focused on building valuable technology to optimize the healthcare revenue cycle management process.

About 4D Global

4D Global is an award-winning international organization that offers customized Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions for North American-based medical billing companies, healthcare software companies, hospitals and select private medical practices. 4D Global provides streamlined RCM services that improve the efficiency of medical billing operations by combining offshore talent with cutting-edge technology, automation and AI.

4D Global's strategic partnerships provide more accurate billing, optimized processes and improved financial outcomes, resulting in increased revenue and profitability. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ with offices in Boca Raton, FL and Chennai, India, 4D Global has been listed in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the US by Inc. Magazine. They have also been Great Place To Work certified since 2021 and recognized as one of India's Best Workplaces for Women, India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces and more. Visit www.4dglobalinc.com to learn how we're transforming RCM in the healthcare industry.

