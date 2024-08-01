4Ever Young Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments and Ambitious Expansion Plans

4Ever Young, the nation's leading anti-aging and wellness brand, has appointed Alyssa Pivirotto as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations, Holly Hernandez as Vice President of Corporate Operations, and promoted Slade Gicca to Chief Strategy Officer, as part of its robust growth strategy. With an expansion plan to reach approximately 60 locations by December 2024 and 135 locations in the pipeline, 4Ever Young continues to solidify its leadership in the $1.8 trillion global health and wellness market.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4Ever Young, the nation's leading anti-aging and wellness brand, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Alyssa Pivirotto as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations, Holly Hernandez as Vice President of Corporate Operations and the promotion of Slade Gicca to Chief Strategy Officer. These strategic moves come as part of 4Ever Young's robust growth trajectory, with the brand set to expand to ~60 locations by December 2024 and an impressive 135 locations in the pipeline.
Alyssa Pivirotto joins 4Ever Young with a wealth of experience in franchise operations and business development across several health and beauty brands. As the Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations, Pivirotto will lead the Franchise Operations team and oversee new center openings, ongoing coaching and training, and core operations. With her strategic vision and operational expertise, she will focus on significantly enhancing the brand's franchise model, ensuring seamless expansion and consistent delivery of high-quality services.
Vice President of Corporate Operations, Holly Hernandez, will lead the brand's three corporate-owned locations in setting the standard of excellence in patient interactions. With experience in multi-unit retail in the aesthetic industry, Holly will drive best-in-class unit level economics in the 4Ever Young corporate locations, setting best practices for the entire brand.
In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Slade Gicca will focus on developing the company's growth strategy, innovating the business model, and enhancing the overall brand experience. Her leadership will be crucial in enhancing the offering of cutting-edge products and services that meet the evolving needs of our patients.
"We are excited to welcome Alyssa and Holly to our team," said co-CEO, Dan Amin. "Their backgrounds across franchise and medspa operations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and redefine the anti-aging and vitality industry."
"Slade's dedication and innovative mindset have been pivotal to our success," noted James Kapnick, co-CEO. "We are confident that her leadership as Chief Strategy Officer will drive our brand forward, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the vitality industry."
4Ever Young's aggressive expansion plan underscores its commitment to making advanced anti-aging and vitality solutions accessible to a broader audience. With over 48 locations currently open and an average of two new locations set to open each month throughout 2024, 4Ever Young is poised to lead the $1.8 trillion global health and wellness market. While 135 locations are in the pipeline, prime territories are still available for prospective franchisees looking to join this rapidly growing brand.
Unlike typical med spas that focus on a single service vertical, 4Ever Young uniquely integrates aesthetics, performance, and vitality services. This holistic approach allows the brand to cater to the diverse needs of both men and women, offering personalized treatment plans that deliver tangible results.
4Ever Young is aggressively expanding across the United States with prime territories still available. Contact Patrick Pantano at [email protected] to learn more about opportunities with this cutting-edge brand.
Media Contact
Katherine LeBlanc, 4Ever Young, 1 (561) 320-8111, [email protected], https://4everyoungantiaging.com/
SOURCE 4Ever Young
Share this article