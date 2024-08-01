4Ever Young Announces Strategic Leadership Appointments and Ambitious Expansion Plans

"We are excited to welcome Alyssa and Holly to our team," said co-CEO, Dan Amin. "Their backgrounds across franchise and medspa operations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and redefine the anti-aging and vitality industry." Post this

Vice President of Corporate Operations, Holly Hernandez, will lead the brand's three corporate-owned locations in setting the standard of excellence in patient interactions. With experience in multi-unit retail in the aesthetic industry, Holly will drive best-in-class unit level economics in the 4Ever Young corporate locations, setting best practices for the entire brand.

In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, Slade Gicca will focus on developing the company's growth strategy, innovating the business model, and enhancing the overall brand experience. Her leadership will be crucial in enhancing the offering of cutting-edge products and services that meet the evolving needs of our patients.

"We are excited to welcome Alyssa and Holly to our team," said co-CEO, Dan Amin. "Their backgrounds across franchise and medspa operations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and redefine the anti-aging and vitality industry."

"Slade's dedication and innovative mindset have been pivotal to our success," noted James Kapnick, co-CEO. "We are confident that her leadership as Chief Strategy Officer will drive our brand forward, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the vitality industry."

4Ever Young's aggressive expansion plan underscores its commitment to making advanced anti-aging and vitality solutions accessible to a broader audience. With over 48 locations currently open and an average of two new locations set to open each month throughout 2024, 4Ever Young is poised to lead the $1.8 trillion global health and wellness market. While 135 locations are in the pipeline, prime territories are still available for prospective franchisees looking to join this rapidly growing brand.

Unlike typical med spas that focus on a single service vertical, 4Ever Young uniquely integrates aesthetics, performance, and vitality services. This holistic approach allows the brand to cater to the diverse needs of both men and women, offering personalized treatment plans that deliver tangible results.

