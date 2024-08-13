4Ever Young Expands Leadership Team with Industry Veterans as Brand Eyes Future Growth

"Patrick and Katherine's combined expertise and leadership are exactly what we need as we grow and innovate," said James Kapnick, co-CEO of 4Ever Young. "Their vision will be key in achieving our goals, expanding our franchise network, and delivering exceptional value." Post this

Katherine LeBlanc joins 4Ever Young as SVP of Marketing, bringing over 20 years of marketing expertise and a decade of experience in franchising. Katherine's most recent role as a fractional executive saw her supporting multiple franchise brands, where she honed her skills in driving revenue and strategic execution. At 4Ever Young, Katherine will be responsible for crafting and implementing robust marketing strategies designed to boost brand visibility, drive revenue, and enhance franchisee support, positioning the brand as a leader in helping individuals age with vitality.

"Patrick and Katherine's combined expertise and leadership are exactly what we need as we continue to grow and innovate," said James Kapnick, co-CEO of 4Ever Young. "Their experience and vision will be instrumental in helping us achieve our strategic goals, expand our franchise network, and deliver exceptional value to our franchisees and patients. We are excited to welcome them to our team and look forward to the next chapter of our journey."

4Ever Young is at the forefront of a fragmented industry, dedicated to offering transformative solutions for aging with vitality. With its rich history and commitment to innovation, the brand is poised for significant growth, and the addition of Patrick and Katherine to the leadership team underscores its dedication to achieving long-term success and excellence.

4Ever Young is aggressively expanding across the United States with prime territories still available. Contact Patrick Pantano at [email protected] to learn more about opportunities with this cutting-edge brand.

4Ever Young, launched in 2014, is a pioneering provider of hormone replacement therapy and anti-aging treatments, which it calls "feel your best" preventive services, based in Boca Raton, Florida. The brand also offers "look your best" aesthetic services, ensuring clients achieve their optimal appearance alongside their wellness goals.

Following the rapid growth of 4Ever Young's corporate locations, the founders began franchising in 2019 to expand their innovative brand across the United States.

For more information about 4Ever Young and its services, visit www.4everyoungantiaging.com/.

Katherine LeBlanc, 4Ever Young, 1 (561) 320-8111, [email protected], https://4everyoungantiaging.com/

