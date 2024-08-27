4Ever Young Unveils Comprehensive Executive Leadership Team, Initiating a New Era of Growth

"The appointment of these exceptional leaders marks an exciting new chapter for 4Ever Young," said Dan Amin and James Kapnick, Co-CEOs. "Their unique expertise will drive our growth, enhance operational excellence, and deliver outstanding value to franchisees and patients." Post this

Alyssa Pivirotto , who joins as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. With extensive experience in franchise operations and business development across health and beauty brands, Alyssa will lead the Franchise Operations team, focusing on new center openings, ongoing coaching and training, and enhancing operational efficiencies.

, who joins as Senior Vice President of Franchise Operations. With extensive experience in franchise operations and business development across health and beauty brands, Alyssa will lead the Franchise Operations team, focusing on new center openings, ongoing coaching and training, and enhancing operational efficiencies. Holly Hernandez , appointed as Vice President of Corporate Operations. Holly will oversee the brand's three corporate-owned locations, setting standards for excellence in patient interactions and driving best-in-class unit level economics.

, appointed as Vice President of Corporate Operations. Holly will oversee the brand's three corporate-owned locations, setting standards for excellence in patient interactions and driving best-in-class unit level economics. Slade Gicca , promoted to Chief Strategy Officer. Slade will be responsible for developing and implementing the company's growth strategy, innovating the business model, and enhancing the overall brand experience.

, promoted to Chief Strategy Officer. Slade will be responsible for developing and implementing the company's growth strategy, innovating the business model, and enhancing the overall brand experience. Patrick Pantano , joining as Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. Patrick will lead efforts to scale operations and expand the brand's footprint, building on the impressive 135 locations either open or in development.

, joining as Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. Patrick will lead efforts to scale operations and expand the brand's footprint, building on the impressive 135 locations either open or in development. Katherine LeBlanc , appointed as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Katherine will drive revenue and enhance franchisee support through strategic marketing initiatives, leveraging her extensive experience in franchising and marketing.

The formation of this leadership team underscores the commitment of Highmount Madison, a private capital firm focused on partnering with and scaling franchise brands, and its co-founders, Dan Amin and James Kapnick, who are fully immersed in 4Ever Young as the company's co-CEOs. With ambitious plans to expand from 50 to approximately 60 locations by December 2024 and an additional 135 locations in the pipeline, this newly established team is poised to provide the exceptional support needed for franchisees to maximize profitability. 4Ever Young's unique approach, which integrates aesthetics, performance, and vitality services, distinguishes it in the fragmented aesthetics and wellness industry.

"Our 10-year anniversary is a pivotal moment for 4Ever Young, and the appointment of these exceptional leaders marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter," said Dan Amin and James Kapnick, Co-CEOs of 4Ever Young. "Each of these individuals brings unique expertise that will drive our growth, enhance our operational excellence, and deliver outstanding value to our franchisees and patients."

4Ever Young is uniquely positioned in the aesthetics and wellness industry, offering a comprehensive range of services that cater to both men and women, enabling them to age with vitality. With an aggressive expansion plan and prime territories available for prospective franchisees, 4Ever Young is set to lead the $1.8 trillion global health and wellness market. The brand is aggressively expanding across the United States with prime territories still available. Contact Patrick Pantano at [email protected] to learn more about opportunities with this cutting-edge brand.

About 4Ever Young

4Ever Young, launched in 2014, is a pioneering provider of hormone replacement therapy and anti-aging treatments, which it calls "feel your best" preventive services, based in Boca Raton, Florida. The brand also offers "look your best" aesthetic services, ensuring clients achieve their optimal appearance alongside their wellness goals.

Following the rapid growth of 4Ever Young's corporate locations, the founders began franchising in 2019 to expand their innovative brand across the United States.

For more information about 4Ever Young and its services, visit www.4everyoungantiaging.com/.

Media Contact

Katherine LeBlanc, 4Ever Young, 1 (561) 320-8111, [email protected], https://4everyoungantiaging.com/

SOURCE 4Ever Young