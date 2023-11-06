4L Data Intelligence™ Helps Find More Fraud Faster at NHCAA

"Leveraging solutions like our patented Integr8 AI™ to not only detect anomalies within individual claims but to contextualize them within the provider's historical patterns, and the universe of all claims, is crucial." Post this

Clay Wilemon, CEO & Chairman, 4L Data Intelligence, will moderate the discussion with the following distinguished panelists:

Douglas Farquhar , Vice President of Strategy, Reliant Health

, Vice President of Strategy, Reliant Health Greg Lyon , Fraud Prevention Consultant, Former UHC Director, Fraud Prevention

"Embracing a Know-Your-Provider approach—where individual claim analysis converges with an understanding of broader behavioral patterns—promises the best defense against fraud," said Clay Wilemon, CEO of 4L Data Intelligence. "Leveraging solutions like our patented Integr8 AI™ to not only detect anomalies within individual claims but to contextualize them within the provider's historical patterns, and the universe of all claims, is crucial."

About 4L Data Intelligence

4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful and abusive payments that drive up costs. 4L Data Intelligence is proud to be SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPPA Compliant, and GDPR Certified. For more information visit 4LData.com.

