4L Data to Host Panel on Improving Payer and Provider Value Using AI

4L Data Intelligence™, the leader in patented AI-powered contextual claims analysis for fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) prevention in healthcare, announced it's hosting a panel discussion titled "Improving Payer and Provider Value Leveraging AI."
SAN RAMON, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4L Data Intelligence™, the leader in patented AI-powered contextual claims analysis for fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) prevention in healthcare, today announced it's hosting a panel discussion titled "Improving Payer and Provider Value Leveraging AI." This event will take place as a part of Octane's Medical Innovation Forum 2023 on Oct. 25, 2023, from 1:30-2 p.m. at the Irvine Marriott.
The panel will explore the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the healthcare sector — particularly how it can enhance payment integrity and streamline the complex payer-provider ecosystem. This thought-provoking session will delve into topics such as early planning with reimbursement strategy, addressing challenges in negotiations with payers, improving margins, and navigating challenges related to staffing increases. Finally, the discussion will emphasize the importance of designation for improved reimbursement methods and AI's crucial role in medical coding.
Clay Wilemon, CEO & Chairman, 4L Data Intelligence, will moderate the discussion with the following distinguished panelists:
- Douglas Farquhar, Vice President of Strategy, Reliant Health
- John Fundingsland, Head of Healthcare Platform Operations, LTIMindtree
- Brian Berkowitz, Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, Lyric
- Tonya Dowd, Executive VP, Reimbursement, Value Generation and Market Access (RVMA), PRIA Healthcare
"We'll be hearing from some of the leading experts at the intersection of healthcare and technology, including those who will illuminate innovative approaches for leveraging technology, like 4L Data's patented Integr8 AI™, to drive value," said Clay Wilemon, CEO of 4L Data Intelligence. "It's a critical issue at a time when many healthcare organizations are operating on razor-thin margins, and bad actors are hurting all of us."
For those interested in attending the Octane's Medical Innovation Forum 2023 and this insightful panel discussion, tickets and additional information are available here.
About 4L Data Intelligence
4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful and abusive payments that drive up costs. 4L Data Intelligence is proud to be SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPPA Compliant, and GDPR Certified. For more information visit 4LData.com.
Media Contact
Stephanie Fraser, 4L Data Intelligence™, 734-233-1483, [email protected], https://www.4ldata.com/
SOURCE 4L Data Intelligence™
Share this article