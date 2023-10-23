4L Data to Host Panel on Improving Payer and Provider Value Using AI

"We'll be hearing from some of the leading experts at the intersection of healthcare and technology, including those who will illuminate innovative approaches for leveraging technology, like 4L Data's patented Integr8 AI™, to drive value." Post this

Clay Wilemon, CEO & Chairman, 4L Data Intelligence, will moderate the discussion with the following distinguished panelists:

Douglas Farquhar, Vice President of Strategy, Reliant Health

John Fundingsland, Head of Healthcare Platform Operations, LTIMindtree

Brian Berkowitz, Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, Lyric

Tonya Dowd, Executive VP, Reimbursement, Value Generation and Market Access (RVMA), PRIA Healthcare

"We'll be hearing from some of the leading experts at the intersection of healthcare and technology, including those who will illuminate innovative approaches for leveraging technology, like 4L Data's patented Integr8 AI™, to drive value," said Clay Wilemon, CEO of 4L Data Intelligence. "It's a critical issue at a time when many healthcare organizations are operating on razor-thin margins, and bad actors are hurting all of us."

For those interested in attending the Octane's Medical Innovation Forum 2023 and this insightful panel discussion, tickets and additional information are available here.

About 4L Data Intelligence

4L Data Intelligence™ is the Integr8 AI™ powered company focused on helping our customers and partners deliver better healthcare, insurance and government services at a lower cost by improving data, provider, payment and decision integrity. We are committed to USING THE POWER OF INTEGR8 AI™ TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD by helping healthcare payers, health systems, governments and insurers deliver better services and care and reduce trillions of dollars in out-of-control costs. We do this by making actionable data accessible in real-time, automating inefficient processes and preventing fraudulent, wasteful and abusive payments that drive up costs. 4L Data Intelligence is proud to be SOC 2 Type II Certified, HIPPA Compliant, and GDPR Certified. For more information visit 4LData.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Fraser, 4L Data Intelligence™, 734-233-1483, [email protected], https://www.4ldata.com/

SOURCE 4L Data Intelligence™