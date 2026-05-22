4medica Expands IdentiMatch™ to Support MATCH IT Act, Targeting 99.99% Patient Matching Accuracy

"The network effect is a distraction; data standards are the cure," said Gregg Church, CEO & President of 4medica. Post this

Championing the MATCH IT Act: Standards Over Static Identifiers

4medica's strategy aligns with the vision of the Patient Matching and Transparency in Certified Health IT (MATCH IT) Act. This pivotal legislation prioritizes the establishment of rigorous data quality standards and demographic consistency – recognizing that a single, fixed Universal Patient ID (UPI) - a national identifier proposed by some as the answer to fragmented records - can itself be unreliable and insecure as data moves in real-time across disparate networks.

4medica's approach moves the industry away from the idea that assigning every patient a new universal ID number will solve matching errors toward a 99.99% accuracy target by:

Fine-Tuning the "Gray Zone":

Using IdentiMatch™ to resolve the high-risk near-match records that static identifiers and standard algorithms miss.

Real-Time Data Integrity:

Ensuring that as records move across networks, they are matched based on validated, standardized data elements rather than a singular, fallible number.

Compliance-Ready Automation:

Helping organizations meet the "patient match rate" definitions and tracking requirements proposed by the MATCH IT Act.

Beyond Connectivity: The Resolution Revolution

Traditional identity management systems often prioritize connecting systems over correcting data. This approach frequently results in massive worklists of "near-matches" that require costly human intervention. 4medica's IdentiMatch™ shifts the paradigm from simple matching to automated resolution, utilizing a multi-layered engine that combines referential data with sophisticated business logic.

Key advantages of the IdentiMatch™ approach include:

The Precision Guarantee:

4medica provides an industry-leading guarantees that more than 99% of ambiguous patient records are resolved automatically and accurately, leaving fewer than 1% for manual review - a dramatic improvement over industry norms that can leave teams reviewing tens of thousands of records by hand.

90% Worklist Automation:

By applying advanced clinical and demographic logic to the "gray zone" of potential matches, IdentiMatch™ automates 90% of the manual effort typically required by data stewards.

System-Agnostic Integration:

Designed to work alongside any existing EHR, MPI, or HIE infrastructure, IdentiMatch™ refines data at the source, preventing "garbage-in, garbage-out" scenarios within large-scale healthcare networks.

Championing Data Integrity: Across the Health & Social Ecosystem

As healthcare shifts toward whole-person care, the need for accurate identity resolution extends beyond the four walls of the hospital. Organizations including CHIME, WEDI, CIVITAS Networks for Health, NAHDO, and various social determinants of health (SDOH) networks are increasingly focused on the intersection of clinical and social data.

"The network effect is a distraction; data standards are the cure," said Gregg Church, CEO & President of 4medica. "A network is only as strong as the data within it. By aligning with the standards championed by the MATCH IT Act and guaranteeing that fewer than 1% of near-match records remain unresolved, we're giving healthcare and social service providers the foundation that they need to reach 99.99% accuracy."

About 4medica

4medica is a data-collaborative healthcare company delivering superior identity management, interoperability, and whole-person care solutions. With origins in lab and radiology data, 4medica helps organizations create clean, connected, and usable data that improves collaboration, drives better decisions, and strengthens communities.

For more information, visit www.4medica.com.

Media Contact

Gregory Church, 4medica, 1 562-310-1301, [email protected], www.4medica.com

Kate Lunt, Kate Lunt, 1 480-319-2160, [email protected], https://www.katelunt.com/

SOURCE 4medica