4medica Launches IdentiMatch™ Worklist Automation to Reduce Manual Patient Matching by Up to 90%

"Almost too good to be true," said Boston Medical Center, which used IdentiMatch™ to cut an Epic work list from 9.8% to 2.6% in less than a month—eliminating more than 177,000 duplicate records and meeting its go-live deadline ahead of schedule.

IdentiMatch™ Worklist Automation helps hospitals, health systems, and health information exchanges accelerate major initiatives such as:

Hospital mergers and acquisitions – Merge populations quickly without sacrificing accuracy

EHR migrations and upgrades – Ensure clean, consistent data before go-live

Ongoing data quality programs – Maintain trusted, compliant patient records over time

HIE and CIE stewardship – Sustain longitudinal records while minimizing false matches

Built to work with any EHR's or HIE's MPI worklist, IdentiMatch™ offers flexible deployment options, including software-only or full-service delivery, rapid implementation within weeks, and optional data stewardship and auditing support.

"Data stewards play a critical role in ensuring trusted patient identities, but manual review can become the bottleneck," said Gregg Church, President of 4medica. "IdentiMatch™ brings the speed and consistency of automation to the hardest part of identity management—so teams can focus on true exceptions and strategic projects instead of repetitive reviews."

Prove It With Your Own Data: The Free Data Worklist Automation Test Run

To demonstrate the immediate impact of worklist automation, 4medica is currently offering a complimentary Worklist Automation Test Run. Healthcare organizations are invited to submit a sample of their toughest patient record "gray zone" data. 4medica will process the sample through IdentiMatch™ to prove how significantly the manual review list can be reduced using the organization's own business rules. To participate in the test run, visit Start Eliminating Your Gray Zone Records.

IdentiMatch™ is part of 4medica's modular Identity Management Suite, which also includes Master Person Index (MPI) software, Referential Matching, Identity Enrichment, Identity Assessment and Clean-Up, and Identity Intelligence—all designed to help organizations progress from good to better to best in data integrity.

About 4medica

4medica® is a data-collaborative healthcare company delivering superior identity management, interoperability, and whole-person care solutions. With origins in lab and imaging data, 4medica helps organizations create clean, connected, and usable data that improves collaboration, drives better decisions, and strengthens communities. Learn more at www.4medica.com.

