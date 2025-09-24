4medica Showcases Whole-Person Data Solutions at Civitas 2025 Annual Conference

At Civitas 2025, 4medica will showcase how its data solutions, in partnership with wellconnected and NJII, can power whole-person care. Attendees are invited to their booth for live demos and a featured panel discussion on unlocking the power of cross-sector data sharing.

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4medica, a leader in clinical data quality and interoperability solutions, announced today that it is a proud sponsor of the Civitas 2025 Annual Conference, taking place September 28–30 in Anaheim, California.

In partnership with wellconnected and the New Jersey Innovation Institute (NJII), 4medica will be at Booths 14 and 15, demonstrating how trusted, connected data can power whole-person care across communities.

"Whole-person care is only possible when every piece of health data—clinical, behavioral, and social—is connected and trusted," said Gregg Church, President of 4medica. "We're excited to collaborate with wellconnected and NJII to show how interoperability can move from concept to reality."

Conference attendees can engage with the 4medica team and their partners for:

Micro-sessions on patient identity, consent, and SDoH integration

Interactive polls and live demos showcasing data quality innovation

Practical strategies to bridge the gap between "data and doing"

"At wellconnected, we believe true interoperability must go beyond clinical data to include behavioral and social insights that shape health every day," added Duane Conners, CEO of wellconnected. By partnering with 4medica and NJII, we're showing how connected data can empower care teams, strengthen communities, and deliver on the promise of whole-person care."

Jennifer D'Angelo, COO & EVP of the Healthcare Division at the New Jersey Innovation Institute, emphasized the importance of trust and governance in health data: "Healthcare organizations are under growing pressure to demonstrate value through data that is accurate, trusted, and actionable. Our collaboration with 4medica and wellconnected brings together the expertise needed to advance data stewardship and enable meaningful cross-sector exchange—so providers and communities alike can benefit from cleaner, more connected data."

Lightning Talk at Civitas 2025

4medica and partners will also lead a featured session, Transforming Whole-Person Care: Unlocking the Power of Cross-Sector Data Sharing, on September 29 from 3:45–4:15 PM (Platinum Breakout 4). Speakers include:

The panel will explore strategies to:

Advance community information exchange (CIE) infrastructure

Strengthen data stewardship and governance

Enable actionable whole-person care coordination

About 4medica

4medica is a data-collaborative healthcare company delivering superior identity management, interoperability, and whole-person care solutions. With origins in lab and imaging data, 4medica helps organizations create clean, connected, and usable data that improves collaboration, drives better decisions, and strengthens communities.

Learn more about Civitas 2025 and register: https://civitasforhealth.swoogo.com/civitas-2025/

Learn more about 4medica at www.4medica.com

