4ocean Achieves 40 Million Pounds of Trash and Plastic Pulled From Ocean, Rivers, and Coastlines

As other organizations join the ocean cleanup movement, the potential for harmful cleanup practices prompts a need for higher operating standards. Where mass extraction of inorganic materials could damage already vulnerable ocean ecosystems, 4ocean has set itself apart with its commitment to preserving the intricate marine communities throughout its global cleanup locations in order to leave behind healthier waterways.

Established in 2017, 4ocean is a leader in the ocean cleanup space, harnessing the power of individuals and business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year. Started by two friends while on a surf trip in Bali, Indonesia after witnessing the significant plastic pollution affecting the local fishers, their dream turned into a movement that cleans, restores, and protects oceans, rivers, and coastlines around the world.

As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, 4ocean brings together conscious consumers, environmentally minded businesses, philanthropists and passionate ocean conservationists to support one of the largest ocean cleanup operations in the world. Employing over 200 professional, full-time captains and crews with comprehensive healthcare and benefits, the 4ocean team is active seven days a week, 365 days a year, operating around the globe.

Supported by their iconic line of bracelets and merchandise made from 4ocean-recovered materials, the company pulls an additional 5 pounds of trash for every product sold. Collaborations with other conservation organizations to create unique apparel collections have provided additional resources to restore coral reefs, kelp and mangrove forests, and sea turtle populations. This is part of the 4ocean commitment to conscious collection, where delicate ecosystems are carefully cleaned of plastic and trash and rehabilitated through restorative projects to stem the tide of damage from ocean pollution.

"Hitting the 40 million pounds pulled milestone is a powerful reminder of how far we've come over the past few years," said Alex Schulze, 4ocean CEO and co-Founder. "4ocean has grown from local cleanups to a global movement, removing millions of pounds of plastic from some of the world's most critical waterways. Together with our amazing partners and supporters, we've built a true pillar in the Circular Economy for ocean-recovered materials."

4ocean has been a long time member of 1% For the Planet, committing to donating at least 1% of annual sales to environmental organizations, and is proud to be carbon neutral, verified by SeaTrees to offset its carbon footprint every year. In addition, 4ocean has unveiled a new Impact-Tracking program which allows customers and supporters to engage and experience in real time their monthly contribution and progress toward individual plastic neutrality.

Major cleanup projects have been made possible through 4ocean's new corporate partnership program, including the River of Change, in partnership with Corona International, removing over 139,000 lbs of trash from the Rio Motagua in Guatemala, and the Fight for the Ocean campaign with Dana White and the UFC to help fund future cleanups through its non-profit 4ocean Foundation.

This year, the company launched the 4ocean Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, with a board of notable business leaders, philanthropic experts, and ocean conservationists to scale up global clean-up operations through charitable partnerships with individuals, foundations, and NGOs.

"Through our work in recyclable materials and the launch of the 4ocean Foundation, we're not only tackling the ocean plastic crisis but also supporting the communities most impacted by ocean pollution," said Schulze. "Thanks to our incredible customers, partners and community, we're starting to see a real shift in the fight for a cleaner, healthier ocean. This is a huge milestone for the clean ocean movement, but we are only just beginning!"

As the clean ocean movement continues to grow, 4ocean pledges to be at the forefront of innovation and conscious collection to ensure the future of our ocean, rivers, and coastlines. For more information about 4ocean and how to get involved, please visit www.4ocean.com.

