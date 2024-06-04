4ocean and Carolina Skiff Partner to Combat Ocean Pollution

"I'm stoked to announce our partnership with Carolina Skiff, a company that has been part of my life since I got my first vessel at six years old," said Alex Schulze, Co-founder and CEO of 4ocean. Post this

"We are proud to support 4ocean in their crucial work to clean up our oceans," said Robert Sass, of Carolina Skiff. "The Carolina Skiff 25LS reflects a tool for positive change. Seeing its impact on our marine environments is like watching ripples grow into waves of activism. It reminds all boat owners that even the smallest actions can greatly impact conservation efforts."

"I'm stoked to announce our partnership with Carolina Skiff, a company that has been part of my life since I got my first vessel at six years old," said Alex Schulze, Co-founder and CEO of 4ocean. "We've been using their boats for our cleanup operations in South Florida because of their durability, large capacity for plastic materials, and shallow draft—perfect for our needs. This partnership marks the beginning of a larger initiative aimed at making a massive impact on the amount of plastic in the ocean."

Carolina Skiff and 4ocean's partnership exemplifies a shared commitment to protecting our oceans and promoting sustainable practices. Together, they are empowering individuals and communities to take action against marine debris, demonstrating that collective efforts can significantly impact our planet's health.

For more information about Carolina Skiff and its partnership with 4ocean, please visit https://carolinaskiff.com/partnership/.

About Carolina Skiff:

Carolina Skiff, LLC. is a leading boat manufacturer renowned for its durable, versatile, and cost-effective boats. With over 30 years of experience, the company offers 26 models to suit various boating needs, prioritizing safety, quality, and style. All Carolina Skiff boats meet rigorous standards set by the American Boat and Yacht Council and the US Coast Guard, boasting a wood-free, integrated fiberglass stringer system and exceeding Coast Guard flotation requirements. Carolina Skiff delivers unmatched value, performance, and comfort for all boating enthusiasts.

About 4ocean:

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

Media Contact

Jonathan Marshall, 4ocean, 1 561-451-5666, [email protected], https://www.4ocean.com/

SOURCE 4ocean