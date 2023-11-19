4ocean and Coral Gardeners Launch New Coral Adoption Program to Help Save Coral Reefs

"The Restoration Collection is one of the most exciting campaigns that 4ocean has been a part of to date and will have a huge impact on the ocean," said 4ocean CEO and Co-founder Alex Schulze. Post this

When corals are stressed, the microscopic marine algae living inside their tissue produce toxins and are expelled.. This is called coral bleaching, which can eventually lead to their death. Nearly half of the world's coral reefs are already considered to be damaged beyond repair, with the rest experiencing ongoing bleaching events.

The Restoration Collection from 4ocean and Coral Gardeners will help restore some of these damaged reefs through a coral adoption program. Every bracelet sold will plant a specific species of coral on the island of Mo'orea in French Polynesia. Customers can track its growth through regular Impact Reports and a live streaming underwater camera in the coral nursery. The Restoration Collection is handmade by 4ocean artisans in Bali using 100% recycled ocean plastic cord collected by 4ocean captains and crews. Each bracelet features a recycled glass bead and secondary colors that represent each planted coral.

"The Restoration Collection is one of the most exciting campaigns that 4ocean has been a part of to date and will have a huge impact on the ocean," said 4ocean CEO and Co-founder Alex Schulze. "Each bracelet supports our global cleanup operation and Coral Gardeners' efforts to restore the reef."

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed more than 32 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

Coral Gardeners is a non-profit organization that is revolutionizing ocean conservation and creating a global movement to save the reef through coral reef restoration, awareness activities and innovative solutions developed through CG labs.Since 2017, they have planted over 50,000 heat-resistant coral fragments across French Polynesia and are on a mission to plant 1 million around the world by 2025.

"We are thrilled to join forces with 4ocean to protect and restore the ocean. With this collaborative collection, everyone can join the movement and people will be able to follow and watch their coral grow via our livestream from our nursery. " said Titouan Bernicot, CEO and Founder of Coral Gardeners.

The name and color of each bracelet is inspired by the five unique species of coral fragments available in the collection, including Verrucosa Pink, Grisea Glacier, Retusa Green, Muricata Blue, and Globiceps for a Glow-in-the-dark bracelet. Every bracelet from The Restoration Collection includes premiere packaging on sustainable wood, a limited edition bracelet, a collectible information card with frameable poster, a detailed campaign booklet, and a sticker.

The Restoration Collection starts at $34 USD each or as a full set for $150 USD, and is available at www.4ocean.com/pages/coral-gardeners. Visit 4ocean.com to discover how you can support the clean ocean movement.

ABOUT 4OCEAN

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

LEARN MORE

Website: 4ocean.com

Twitter: @4ocean

Facebook: @4oceanBracelets

Instagram: @4ocean

TikTok: @4ocean

CONTACT

Jonathan Marshall

PR Manager

[email protected]

ABOUT CORAL GARDENERS

Coral Gardeners is a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring the world's coral reefs. Founded in French Polynesia, their team plants climate-resilient corals onto the reef to bring abundance and biodiversity back to the ocean. Their research and development center, CG Labs, is developing an AI platform of connected devices and tools to optimize their conservation efforts. In addition, Coral Gardeners also raise awareness about the importance of coral reefs and the threats they face, striving to foster a global movement that cares for the ocean.

Coral Gardeners is on a mission to scale up reef restoration as an adaptive solution to mitigate the effects of climate change by planting 1 million corals around the world.

LEARN MORE

Website: coralgardeners.org

Instagram: @coralgardeners

TikTok: @coralgardeners

Twitter: @coral_gardeners

CONTACT

Catherine Plourde

Head of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 4ocean