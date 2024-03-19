4ocean and E-Cloth Launch New Buy One Pull One Campaign to Help Stem the Tide of Plastic Into Our World Waterways

"Traditional household cleaners make up a huge part of the average person's daily plastic consumption, and choosing reusable brands like E-cloth will help us stop plastic pollution at the source," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-Founder of 4ocean. Post this

While many household cleaning products use chemical liquids in plastic containers, the E-Cloth Window Cleaning Kit replaces the need for spray cleaners and paper towels. Their Window Cloth as well as their Glass and Polishing Cloth are both reusable and backed by a 1-year or 100-wash guarantee. Reducing the consumption of single-use plastics and choosing reusable alternatives is one of the most effective ways for individuals to help solve the ocean plastic crisis.

"We're beyond stoked to be partnering with E-cloth and their sustainable cleaning solutions," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-Founder of 4ocean. "Traditional household cleaners make up a huge part of the average person's daily plastic consumption, and choosing reusable brands like E-cloth will help us stop plastic pollution at the source, while also helping our team remove more trash from our oceans, rivers and coastlines."

E-Cloth is the world's leading eco-friendly cleaning company that offers effective and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions that require just water, reducing the need for added chemical cleaners. E-Cloth's microfiber cleaning products are reusable, durable, and machine washable, making them a sustainable alternative to traditional cleaning products.

"E-Cloth was founded on the basis there was a better way to clean. Through decades of work, E-Cloth has helped consumers not just save time and money, but also help save the planet. Through cleaning with just water and E-Cloth, consumers are able to ditch the single use cleaning products and plastic spray bottles from their homes. The partnership with 4Ocean continues to build on decades of work to help leave the planet a better place than we found it."", said Zac Kieffer, E-Cloth President.

4ocean launched its corporate partnership program in 2022 to help forward-thinking brands transition to the circular economy—a regenerative economic system designed to minimize waste, maximize resource efficiency, and promote sustainability by designing products, processes, and business models that make it possible for brands to use their resources in a continuous loop without degradation or loss of value.

Buy One/Pull One Partners provide a direct and tangible impact for every purchase made, highlighting their commitment to ocean health for their customers and key stakeholders. This flexible program allows eco-conscious brands to choose the most effective method to support 4ocean global cleanup operations by connecting their products and services to a simple, constructive call to action.

By partnering with 4ocean to support the clean ocean movement, E-Cloth joins other top brands such as Kitsch, Full Well, and the U.S. Polo Assn. Partners who take part in a Buy One/Pull One campaign will have a significant impact on global cleanup operations .

Organizations interested in becoming a Buy One/Pull One Partner are encouraged to apply by visiting https://www.4ocean.com/pages/partnerships and filling out the form.

