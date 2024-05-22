4ocean and Ecodrive Launch Innovative Sustainability Platform to Drive Ocean Cleanup Efforts

"With just a few clicks, virtually any business can join our mission and launch their own sustainability program cleaning plastic directly from the ocean and coastlines," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-Founder of 4ocean. Post this

Key Features of the Ecodrive x 4ocean Platform:

Easy Implementation: Integrate ocean cleanup initiatives with a few clicks, making sustainability accessible to all businesses.

Low Cost: A $25 monthly fee provides access to the platform, making it an affordable solution for businesses of all sizes.

monthly fee provides access to the platform, making it an affordable solution for businesses of all sizes. Seamless Integration: Compatible with major platforms like Shopify, Amazon, BigCommerce, and more, ensuring broad applicability.

Impact Tracking: A personalized platform to monitor and track environmental impact, complete with marketing tools to communicate these efforts.

Increased Engagement: Boost customer engagement, conversion rates, and average order value through sustainable practices.

"I'm stoked to share our new partnership with Ecodrive, bringing you our new impact platform," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-Founder of 4ocean. "With just a few clicks, virtually any business can join our mission and launch their own sustainability program cleaning plastic directly from the ocean and coastlines."

Already, over 400 businesses have joined the Ecodrive platform, which boasts a five-star rating for its effectiveness and ease of use. This program is designed to drive customer engagement, increase repeat purchases, and help businesses achieve their sustainability goals with minimal risk.

To kickstart the campaign, 4ocean and Ecodrive will leverage Chatfuel's automated service to drive engagement on social media. Followers will be prompted to comment "Plastic" on posts to receive more information via direct message, drastically increasing conversion rates and engagement.

Businesses looking to make a tangible impact on the ocean can sign up today. The platform offers a comprehensive marketing toolkit, including photos, videos, and guides to effectively communicate sustainability efforts.

For more information, comment "Plastic" on our social media posts or visit our landing page to learn more and join the mission to help solve the ocean plastic crisis.

ABOUT 4OCEAN

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

LEARN MORE

Website: 4ocean.com

Twitter: @4ocean

Facebook: @4oceanBracelets

Instagram: @4ocean

TikTok: @4ocean

CONTACT

Jonathan Marshall

PR Manager

[email protected]

ABOUT ECODRIVE

Ecodrive partners with businesses to implement impactful sustainability programs. Their platform offers a simple, cost-effective way for companies to contribute to ocean cleanup efforts, track their environmental impact, and engage customers in meaningful ways.

Join us as we turn every business action into an opportunity to clean up plastic and create a brighter future for the ocean.

Media Contact

Jonathan Marshall, 4ocean, 1 561-451-5666, [email protected], 4ocean.com

SOURCE 4ocean