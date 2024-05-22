4ocean and Ecodrive Launch Innovative Sustainability Platform to Drive Ocean Cleanup Efforts

The no-code solution will allow any business to join the Clean Ocean Movement with just a few clicks and help remove millions of pounds of plastic from oceans, rivers and coastlines.
BOCA RATON, Fla., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4ocean, the premier global ocean cleanup company, has partnered with Ecodrive to launch a revolutionary platform that empowers virtually any business to launch their own sustainability program and start cleaning plastic from the ocean.
The Ecodrive x 4ocean Platform offers a seamless, no-code solution for businesses to contribute to ocean cleanup efforts. With only a few clicks companies can integrate the platform into their websites, allowing customers to opt-in for ocean cleanup contributions during the checkout process for just about any product or service. Alternatively, businesses can choose to cover the costs themselves, embedding sustainability into their brand identity.
Key Features of the Ecodrive x 4ocean Platform:
- Easy Implementation: Integrate ocean cleanup initiatives with a few clicks, making sustainability accessible to all businesses.
- Low Cost: A $25 monthly fee provides access to the platform, making it an affordable solution for businesses of all sizes.
- Seamless Integration: Compatible with major platforms like Shopify, Amazon, BigCommerce, and more, ensuring broad applicability.
- Impact Tracking: A personalized platform to monitor and track environmental impact, complete with marketing tools to communicate these efforts.
- Increased Engagement: Boost customer engagement, conversion rates, and average order value through sustainable practices.
"I'm stoked to share our new partnership with Ecodrive, bringing you our new impact platform," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-Founder of 4ocean. "With just a few clicks, virtually any business can join our mission and launch their own sustainability program cleaning plastic directly from the ocean and coastlines."
Already, over 400 businesses have joined the Ecodrive platform, which boasts a five-star rating for its effectiveness and ease of use. This program is designed to drive customer engagement, increase repeat purchases, and help businesses achieve their sustainability goals with minimal risk.
To kickstart the campaign, 4ocean and Ecodrive will leverage Chatfuel's automated service to drive engagement on social media. Followers will be prompted to comment "Plastic" on posts to receive more information via direct message, drastically increasing conversion rates and engagement.
Businesses looking to make a tangible impact on the ocean can sign up today. The platform offers a comprehensive marketing toolkit, including photos, videos, and guides to effectively communicate sustainability efforts.
For more information, comment "Plastic" on our social media posts or visit our landing page to learn more and join the mission to help solve the ocean plastic crisis.
ABOUT 4OCEAN
4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.
ABOUT ECODRIVE
Ecodrive partners with businesses to implement impactful sustainability programs. Their platform offers a simple, cost-effective way for companies to contribute to ocean cleanup efforts, track their environmental impact, and engage customers in meaningful ways.
Join us as we turn every business action into an opportunity to clean up plastic and create a brighter future for the ocean.
