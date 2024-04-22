4ocean and Mang Gear Launch New Collection of Bracelets To Save Mangrove Forests

"Companies like MANG and 4ocean are crucial for the future health of our oceans, and collaborations like this one not only raise awareness but also drive positive change for our coastal communities.," said CEO and co-founder Kyle Rossin with MANG Gear. Post this

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed over 35 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

MANG Gear provides top-quality, fashionable functional clothing to customers and leads in ecological restoration. Established in 2015 by founders Keith and Kyle Rossin, initially focusing on mangrove planting in Florida, the initiative has since expanded globally, as it now plants forests internationally to promote positive change in countries and coastlines affected by deforestation and pollution.

To help restore these important ecosystems, 4ocean is partnering with Mang Gear to launch a new apparel collection of handcrafted bracelets and UPF 50+ shirts and hoodies made from recycled materials to help support mangrove restoration projects and cleanups.

Made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and post-consumer waste, each shirt and bracelet plants a mangrove and removes 5 lbs of trash from the ocean. Each bracelet and shirt funds the removal of 5 pounds of trash from the ocean and plants one mangrove. Each bracelet color represents a species of mangrove: white, black, and red.

"It is awesome to share our new Coastal Restoration Collection with the 4ocean community," said 4ocean CEO and Co-founder Alex Schulze. "Growing up on the west coast of Florida I have always been fascinated by mangroves and their impact on the environment. This is such a cool opportunity to have a direct impact on mangrove restoration and cleaning plastic from the ocean. I am stoked on this partnership and can't wait to see the impact we create together."

"The positive energy between our two organizations is contagious." Said CEO and co-founder Kyle Rossin with MANG Gear. "Companies like MANG and 4ocean are crucial for the future health of our oceans, and collaborations like this one not only raise awareness but also drive positive change for our coastal communities. MANG is stoked to launch our Eco MANG products featuring 100% recycled shirts as a step in the right direction towards more environmentally friendly practices. Let's keep making waves for our coastlines."

The Coastal Restoration Collection will launch on the 4ocean website on Earth Day, and the styles will start at $34. More information about the collection and the partnership between 4ocean and Mang Gear can be found at <http://4ocean.com/pages/4ocean-x-mang>.

ABOUT 4OCEAN

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

Website: 4ocean.com

Twitter: @4ocean

Facebook: @4oceanBracelets

Instagram: @4ocean

TikTok: @4ocean

