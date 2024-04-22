4ocean Announces Charitable Partnership With UFC On Earth Day

"Partnerships like these have a massive impact on the ocean plastic crisis and help us drive our mission forward," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-founder of 4ocean. Post this

Based on the estimates from 4ocean, each dollar raised funds the removal of one pound of trash from the ocean. 100% of all proceeds raised from the campaign will benefit continuous ocean cleanups around the world through the 4ocean Foundation, which is a global non-profit organization that employs and empowers local communities to help end the ocean plastic crisis.

Fans can enter the campaign online at Fight For The Ocean with a minimum donation of $1 for one entry, up to $100 or more for multiple entries. Fans can also enter the campaign with a mail-in entry.

"We are incredibly stoked to be partnering with UFC to make a huge difference in the ocean plastic crisis," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-founder of 4ocean. "Since 2017, we've been working with dedicated companies and individuals like Dana White to pull over 35 million pounds of trash from our oceans, rivers, and coastlines. Partnerships like these have a massive impact on the ocean plastic crisis and help us drive our mission forward."

The campaign will conclude on September 21, which is recognized as International Coastal Cleanup Day. At the conclusion of the sweepstakes, a winner will be randomly selected as the grand prize winner of two tickets to attend any UFC event of their choice through 2025. The campaign will also have an early bird grand prize each month for one winner who has entered. Each monthly winner will receive a UFC legacy championship replica mini desktop belt courtesy of UFCStore.com.

UFC and 4ocean will also unveil a branded bracelet series later this year, with proceeds benefitting ocean cleanups. The bracelets will be available for sale online at UFCStore.com and select events.

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed over 35 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines. For more information, please visit UFC4ocean.

About 4ocean Foundation

The 4ocean Foundation is a global non-profit organization that employs and empowers local communities to help end the ocean plastic crisis. They hire captains and crew to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

About 4ocean

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation through the 4ocean Foundation. Their lifestyle brand and large community of wave makers have created a movement through selling their bracelets made from ocean trash and plastic. Every bracelet purchased pulls another 5 pounds of trash out of the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 260 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

