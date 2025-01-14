4ocean Announces Garden of Life® Brand as Official Certified Cleanup Partner

"Garden of Life is committed to empowering health through clean nutrition, and to truly achieve this we must prioritize the health of the planet and the importance of clean oceans," said Heather Storms, senior director of brand marketing, the Garden of Life® brand. Post this

But plastic pollution isn't just an environmental issue; it also threatens the global economy and global food security. Ocean-based industries like fishing and tourism employ billions of people; the blue economy also contributes several trillion dollars of goods and services to the global economy every year. In addition, more than 3 billion people get their primary source of protein from seafood.

4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed more than 40 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

The Garden of Life® brand is a recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic, and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. Founded in 2000, the brand offers more than 400 dietary supplement products that feature traceable and clinically studied ingredients. Garden of Life is proudly a B Corp certified business.

4ocean launched its corporate partnership program in 2022 to help forward-thinking brands transition to the circular economy—a regenerative economic system designed to minimize waste, maximize resource efficiency, and promote sustainability by designing products, processes, and business models that make it possible for brands to use their resources in a continuous loop without degradation or loss of value.

"We are incredibly stoked for Garden of Life® to join us in the clean ocean movement," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-founder of 4ocean. "Our own health is tied to the health of our marine ecosystems, and we're looking forward to the huge impact in ocean restoration that we will achieve from this partnership."

Becoming a Certified Cleanup Partner is the fastest and easiest way to partner with 4ocean to clean the oceans, rivers, and coastlines. Brands that achieve this certification connect with our partnerships team to discuss their cleanup and sustainability goals to calculate the greatest impact they can provide to our captains and crews. Partners support cleanup efforts through funding for 4ocean cleanup operations, and their impact is translated via social media, marketing materials and the presentation of an official certificate to highlight their commitment to the clean ocean movement.

"We are thrilled to align with the 4ocean organization as its newest Certified Cleanup Partner," said Heather Storms, senior director of brand marketing, the Garden of Life® brand. "Garden of Life is committed to empowering health through clean nutrition, and to truly achieve this we must prioritize the health of the planet and the importance of clean oceans. Together with 4ocean, we aim to drive positive change for our environment with the goal of removing 500,000 pounds of trash from our waterways by the end of 2027. We look forward to stepping into our communities during cleanup days with the 4ocean team."

By partnering with 4ocean to support the clean ocean movement, the Garden of Life® brand joins other top brands such as HP Inc., Mount Gay Rum, and U.S. Polo Assn. Together, 4ocean and its Certified Cleanup Partners will remove millions of pounds of plastic from waterways all around the world and create a framework for sustainability that other brands can follow.

Organizations interested in becoming a Certified Cleanup Partner are encouraged to apply by visiting https://www.4ocean.com/pages/partnerships and filling out the form.

ABOUT 4OCEAN

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

ABOUT GARDEN OF LIFE®

Garden of Life, a Nestlé Health Science brand, is today's recognized leader and innovator in whole food, Certified USDA Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified nutrition. We're proudly a B Corp certified business. Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, we offer more than 400 time-tested supplements by leading scientists — all to Empower Extraordinary Health®. Whether we're making a vitamin, a probiotic, or a protein powder, we start with fresh, real, whole foods that are traceable through third-party certification. From there, these foods provide our formulas that give people of all ages the power to be their best. Visit gardenoflife.com to learn more.

