4ocean Foundation Announces Jack Lighton As Executive Director - Prepares To Rapidly Accelerate Marine Pollution Removal From World's Ocean, Rivers, and Coastlines

Under Jack Lighton's leadership, 4ocean Foundation will help address the global ocean pollution crisis by utilizing philanthropic funds towards several key activities:

Engaging in, accelerating, and expanding global ocean clean-ups to be a constant force pushing back against the daily introduction of plastic and trash into our waterways.

Educating the public and organizations on the ocean plastic crisis and working towards collaborative solutions.

Supporting front-line communities with economic empowerment, assisting those who are most impacted by ocean pollution.

As a registered 501(c)(3) organization, all contributions to the Foundation are 100% tax-deductible in the United States, and in select countries through the Foundation's international fiscal sponsor network.

After an extensive worldwide search, Jack Lighton was chosen to lead the 4ocean Foundation due to his vast experience in nonprofit leadership, expertise in global management consulting, and deep connections to ocean conservation. Jack Lighton most recently served as the CEO of SeaLegacy, a global ocean conservation nonprofit specializing in world class communication campaigns. Prior to SeaLegacy, Lighton spent nearly ten-years as President & CEO of Loggerhead Marinelife Center in Florida and currently serves on multiple boards including Friends of Manatee Lagoon and Discover The Palm Beaches.

"As a longtime superfan and supporter of the 4ocean brand, I am humbled to join the 4ocean Foundation as Executive Director," said Jack Lighton. "The ocean is one of Earth's primary life support systems, with global plastic pollution expected to reach 1,100 million tons by 2050, the world needs organizations like the 4ocean Foundation to lead the way towards a more sustainable future. Curating a charitable support system comprised of individual donors, philanthropists, NGOs, and key partners will help us fund, accelerate, and expand global clean up efforts, raise awareness through education, and empower through economic reinvestment, those who are most impacted by pollution in coastal communities."

"I've known Jack Lighton for years and have always been impressed by his passion and leadership in ocean conservation. His track record in driving real impact in the nonprofit space aligns perfectly with what we're building here at 4ocean," said 4ocean Public Benefit Corporation CEO and Co-founder, Alex Schulze. "Bringing Jack on as the Executive Director of the 4ocean Foundation marks a new chapter of growth and innovation. The more organizations that we have on the ground working together to fight against plastic pollution creates a path towards a healthier future for the ocean, marine ecosystems, and the communities that depend on them."

The 4ocean Foundation is independently operated, managed, and funded, ensuring a transparent distinction from its for profit partner, 4ocean PBC; both organizations work towards the shared vision of a plastic free ocean, rivers, and coastlines.

After celebrating the success of their first fundraising campaign with the UFC and Dana White, Fight for the Ocean, the Foundation is actively seeking partnerships with donors and organizations passionate about making a global impact on ocean conservation, advocacy, and education. Please visit www.4oceanfoundation.org for more information and to learn how to get involved.

ABOUT 4OCEAN Foundation

4ocean Foundation is the non-profit partner of 4ocean Public Benefit Corporation, and Certified B Corp. Managed by an independent Board of Directors and leadership team, 4ocean Foundation's mission is to actively clean pollution from the ocean, rivers, and coastlines worldwide, preserve marine life, protect coastal ecosystems, and support communities who depend on them. The Foundation's vision is to create a world free from plastic pollution, ensuring a healthier planet for future generations.

As a registered 501(c)(3) organization, all contributions to the Foundation are 100%

tax-deductible in the United States, and in select countries through the Foundation's international fiscal sponsor network.

ABOUT 4OCEAN PBC

4ocean Public Benefit Company (PBC) is a global ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

Website: 4oceanfoundation.org

Twitter: @4ocean

Facebook: @4oceanBracelets

Instagram: @4ocean

TikTok: @4ocean

