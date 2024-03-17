4ocean Launches Reef-Safe Sunscreen Balm Scientifically Formulated To Be Safe For Humans, Fish, and Coral Reefs

The new sunscreen in partnership with Stream2Sea offers a solution to those who want to keep our oceans safe while also protecting their skin from the sun's rays.
BOCA RATON, Fla., March 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, 4ocean is launching Reef-Safe Sunscreen Balm in partnership with Stream2Sea. It's formulated to be safe for humans and the planet, featuring EcoSafe Zinc™ that exceeds the standards for reef protection in the United States and European Union.
One of the causes of coral bleaching is sunscreen, many of which contain petrochemicals like oxybenzone that can disrupt coral's reproduction and growth cycles, leading to their death. Corals play an essential role in ocean health; they are the building blocks of reefs in shallow waters and ocean depths, with ~25% of fish life depending on coral for food and shelter.
The new Reef-Safe Sunscreen Balm from 4ocean and Stream2Sea is a 100% mineral-based sunscreen balm with EcoSafe Zinc™ (a non-nano zinc oxide) formulated with no preservatives. The fragrance-free, non-greasy formula is safe for kids and those with sensitive skin. It is water-resistant for at least 80 minutes and provides SPF 40 broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Packaged in a 100% recyclable and reusable aluminum tin, every 4ocean Reef-Safe Sunscreen Balm sold pulls an additional 5 lbs of trash from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.
4ocean is a premier ocean cleanup company dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed over 35 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.
Stream2Sea is setting the standard for sunscreen and body care formulated to be safe for people and our blue planet. Offering the only products in the world that are proven safe for freshwater fish, saltwater fish, and coral larvae, Stream2Sea formulates products that meet the highest environmental requirements, including USDA Certified Biobased, EWG Verified, and Protect Land+Sea certified from Haereticus Environmental Labs.
After Hawaii banned oxybenzone and octinoxate in sunscreens, many savvy marketing companies removed those two ingredients and replaced them with similar (but not yet banned) chemicals, marketing these new chemical formulas as 'reef safe.' 4ocean Reef-Safe Sunscreen Balm goes beyond minimum standards and only uses 100% mineral, non-nano EcoSafe Zinc™ as the active ingredient without any synthetic ingredients.
"This is a huge win for the ocean," said Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-founder of 4ocean. "We are stoked to offer a product that will help protect people from the sun's harmful rays without damaging our coral reefs. Not only is this product safe for the ocean, it will also help fund the removal of more plastic directly from the ocean through our full-time captains and crews."
"There is still a preconceived notion that zinc sunscreens are like the stuff lifeguards used on their noses in the 70s," said Autumn Blum, the award-winning cosmetic chemist who founded Stream2Sea. "This revolutionary formula applies sheer and non-greasy. We are incredibly proud to be part of the 4ocean team. 4ocean knows how to engage and empower people to clean up the ocean – we know how to make the safest sunscreens. Together, we have created an incredible product that protects people and the planet while removing five pounds of trash."
To purchase Reef-Safe Sunscreen Balm or to learn more about the eco-friendly ingredients and safety certifications, please visit <https://www.4ocean.com/products/reef-safe-sunscreen> for more information.
ABOUT 4OCEAN
4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.
ABOUT STREAM2SEA
Stream2Sea formulates and manufactures sunscreen and body products with our health and the planet's health as their guiding force. Founder and CEO, Autumn Blum has made it her mission to help others understand what ingredients they put into their bodies and our delicate waterways.
