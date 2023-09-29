4ocean Launches The Last Straw Bracelet As An Eco-Friendly Solution To Plastic Straw Waste

"The Last Straw removes non-recyclable plastic straws and 5 lbs of trash with every bracelet sold and helps raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution," said 4ocean CEO and Co-founder Alex Schulze. Tweet this

Single-use plastic straws are one of the most common types of plastic waste that 4ocean crews recover in their cleanup operations. Americans use an average of 500 million straws daily—enough to wrap around the earth 2.5 times every single day. Unfortunately, plastic straws aren't recyclable and compostable straws require both sunlight and oxygen to decompose which are not often found at adequate levels when they enter landfills or delicate ocean ecosystems.

To help highlight the impact of single-use straws on the environment, the Last Straw Bracelet is made of 100% 4ocean-collected plastic cord attached to a black recycled stainless steel charm filled with shredded straws collected by 4ocean captains and crews. Handcrafted by local artisans in Bali, Indonesia the waterproof bracelets will come in both beaded and braided styles, and each bracelet sold will pull an additional 5 pounds of trash from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

"The Last Straw Bracelet is an incredible tool to bring awareness to plastic pollution in our oceans." said 4ocean CEO and Co-founder Alex Schulze. "Plastic straws are one of the most common pieces of ocean plastic that our cleanup crews come across and pose a huge threat to marine life. The Last Straw removes non-recyclable plastic straws and 5 lbs of trash with every bracelet sold and helps raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution."

As an alternative to single-use straws 4ocean also offers "The Final Straw," a stainless steel reusable straw, alongside the new bracelet collection. With a cleaning brush and silicone carrying case on a recycled keychain, The Final Straw offers an eco-friendly alternative to easily replace single-use plastic and compostable straws.

To highlight the impact that plastic straws have on the world's waterways, 4ocean unveiled an art piece at Surf Expo 2023 made from 5787 straws, the amount discarded every second in the USA. Each straw in the display was collected in Bali, Indonesia by 4ocean cleanup teams, which makes up part of the 31 million pounds of ocean trash the company has collected since 2017.

According to the UN Environmental Programme, nearly 35% of the 40 million metric tons of plastic waste produced each year are single-use plastics, including straws. This leads to significant damage to marine wildlife ecology, including whales who have been found to contain straws in their digestive systems and sea turtles who have begun feeding on the discarded plastic. The Last Straw Bracelet will help remove the plastic waste from the oceans that causes this negative impact to wildlife and will raise awareness for more people to switch to eco-friendly alternatives from single-use straws.

To learn about the Last Straw Bracelet or to purchase your own, more information can be found at www.4ocean.com/products/last-straw-bracelet.

ABOUT 4OCEAN

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, FL, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, they harness the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

