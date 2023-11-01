4Pines and Cascata Solutions Raising the Bar with Digital Waterfall Services

4Pines Fund Services (www.4pinesfs.com), the leading alternative investment fund administrator, and Cascata Solutions (www.cascata-solutions.com), the leading automated waterfall fund administration software provider, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will deliver a modern, digital experience for back-office carried interest, management fee and expense accounting and administration for 4Pines' clients spanning private equity, private credit, real estate, hedge funds and hybrid funds.
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fund Administration is historically reactive because of ad hoc and disconnected solutions leaving fund managers exposed and unaware of operating risk from important yet time-consuming administration tasks such as distribution waterfall – the accounting and disclosure of carried interest. The industry fund accounting operating standard is more often manual and Excel-based with limited system and data integration, resulting in inefficiencies, increased operating costs and regulatory scrutiny.
"4Pines and Cascata share the vision for a modern back-office operating model that raises the bar for fund administrators, well beyond Excel and legacy systems, for carried interest, fee reporting and more. In our partnership, we will be delivering a digital-enabled client experience tailored to their needs and addressing the challenges of their increasingly complex environment with greater efficiency, quality, and scale", says Mike Trinkaus, 4Pines CEO. He continues to say, "as part of our strategy to deliver innovative, value-add services, we are offering direct access to 4Pines technology portfolio such as Cascata's PE Carry Scenario Analyzing tool to help our client's front-office have greater insights and scenario analysis into their deal-level investments".
"We are privileged to work with a growing community of fund administrators like 4Pines that are taking a leadership position to deliver digital-enabled waterfall services leveraging the Cascata platform. We have addressed the shortcomings of other industry offerings and are delivering the most crucial functionality for fund accountants' production operation and 100% self-administration. Unlike other offerings, we deliver favorable time to market advantages and are not reliant on lengthy and costly implementations based on consultants trying to deliver comparable functionality. This coupled with our market momentum with clients and strategic partners is what sets us apart", says Charles Dooley, Cascata CEO.
About 4Pines Fund Services:
4Pines Fund Services (www.4pinesfs.com) brings the private equity relationship model, supported by streamlined middle- and back-office solutions, to fund administration. The company was founded on the insight that access to data and access to expert people go hand in hand. The right combination of the two leads to more thoughtful connections and effective solutions.
About Cascata:
Cascata Solutions (www.cascata-solutions.com) delivers advanced digital software solutions for private capital fund administrators and their clients, to modernize their back-office operation for
distribution waterfall administration and more. The leadership team brings 30+ years of experience and has deep knowledge and understanding of private equity fund accounting and all the nuances with the varying investment vehicles and waterfall arrangements.
