4Pines and Cascata Solutions Raising the Bar with Digital Waterfall Services

"As part of our strategy to deliver innovative, value-add services, we are offering direct access to Cascata's PE Carry Scenario Analyzing tool to help our client's front-office have greater insights and scenario analysis into their deal-level investments", says Mike Trinkaus, 4Pines CEO Post this

"We are privileged to work with a growing community of fund administrators like 4Pines that are taking a leadership position to deliver digital-enabled waterfall services leveraging the Cascata platform. We have addressed the shortcomings of other industry offerings and are delivering the most crucial functionality for fund accountants' production operation and 100% self-administration. Unlike other offerings, we deliver favorable time to market advantages and are not reliant on lengthy and costly implementations based on consultants trying to deliver comparable functionality. This coupled with our market momentum with clients and strategic partners is what sets us apart", says Charles Dooley, Cascata CEO.

About 4Pines Fund Services:

4Pines Fund Services (www.4pinesfs.com) brings the private equity relationship model, supported by streamlined middle- and back-office solutions, to fund administration. The company was founded on the insight that access to data and access to expert people go hand in hand. The right combination of the two leads to more thoughtful connections and effective solutions.

About Cascata:

Cascata Solutions (www.cascata-solutions.com) delivers advanced digital software solutions for private capital fund administrators and their clients, to modernize their back-office operation for

distribution waterfall administration and more. The leadership team brings 30+ years of experience and has deep knowledge and understanding of private equity fund accounting and all the nuances with the varying investment vehicles and waterfall arrangements.

