4R Launches QSR and Fresh Food Planner to Help Retailers Match Perishable Inventory with Customer Demand

The risk associated with perishable inventory is that the unsold products may expire with no residual value, leading to the entire investment and an opportunity to be lost. We're excited to offer this option to the market and the positive results it's already producing for our clients. Tweet this

The QSR & Fresh Food Planner Solution also helps retailers predict and order fresh foods at the ingredient level. This feature ensures that there are enough ingredients for each recipe of assembled and prepared foods. Stores sell these fresh foods at the item level, not the ingredient level. The 4R solution forecasts how many items will be sold, and then breaks down those items into the ingredient components through a Recipe Mapper. This way, each store knows how much to have on hand at the ingredient level and can produce the sellable items for that day or week. Nina Chiavaroli adds, "Already, one of our convenience store clients has seen an increase in prepared food availability and reduction in waste and loss due to better demand forecasting and automated ordering and replenishment. Their store associates are also more efficient because they no longer have to guess what and how much food to prepare every day."

Forecasting and tracking of perishable inventory helps to maintain accurate stock levels and identify expired stock. With 4R One Predictive Engine, retailers can minimize waste, keep a check on business expenses and maintain a safe food environment. Mark Garland, CEO at 4R, says "The risk associated with perishable inventory is that the unsold products may expire with no residual value, leading to the entire investment and an opportunity to be lost. We're excited to offer this option to the market and the positive results it's already producing for our clients." This planner solution can be a game changer for retailers that sell fresh foods and beverages in their store locations, like convenience stores, gas stations, and cafes. It can help retailers ensure customer satisfaction, improve customer retention, reduce costly waste, move closer to their sustainability goals and maintain a positive brand image.

Media Contact

Jessica Goldstein, 4R, 1 610-644-1234, [email protected], 4R.ai

SOURCE 4R