4S eSIM Launches All-New Global Data Roaming Platform, Delivering Faster Activation and Lower Travel Connectivity Costs

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 4S eSIM today announced the launch of its upgraded international roaming platform built for travelers seeking fast, affordable, and hassle-free mobile data abroad. With a focus on simplicity and transparency, the new platform allows users to purchase and activate eSIM data plans within seconds on https://4s.net/, eliminating the need for physical SIM cards or expensive roaming packages.