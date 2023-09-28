4SiGHT Supply Chain Group Achieves Expert Status in Manhattan Associates' Certified Partner Program

We have been diligently investing in Manhattan's Certified Partner Program since early 2021, and our dedication is giving us unique value and yielding significant results. Tweet this

Manhattan's Certified Partner program is designed to help companies drive business value and more rapidly achieve a return on investment for their implementation. The Manhattan Active solutions are updated each quarter, and the company's ongoing certification program will ensure that program participants keep up with each release.

"We have been diligently investing in Manhattan's Certified Partner Program since early 2021, and our dedication is giving us unique value and yielding significant results. As a company, we take pride in our role as early adopters. In 2020, we achieved the honorable distinction of being the first Consulting Services Partner to attain Platinum Partnership Status in Manhattan's MVP Partner Program. Today, we are thrilled to stand as the first and only partner to reach Expert status in their Active Certified Partner Program. This status accelerates our growth plans and enhances our ability to lead our industry-leading clients through supply chain transformation with Manhattan solutions. These strategic decisions underscore our unwavering commitment to Manhattan Associates, showcase the vast expertise our team brings to serve Manhattan clients, and position us well for attracting and retaining talent," stated Frank Camean, president and CEO at 4SiGHT.

"As our company continues to grow, so will our commitment to Manhattan's Partner Program. We eagerly anticipate pursuing additional certifications as they become available in the years ahead."

To achieve Expert Level certification, over 25 of 4SiGHT's associates have successfully completed Manhattan's Basics of Supply Chain training, Level 1 and 2 Manhattan Active Warehouse Management training, and training on Manhattan's other supply chain solutions. All certified employees have passed these exams that are built to verify proficiency.

"Armed with our training, Manhattan Certified Partners are fully equipped to successfully implement and support our market-leading solutions," said Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances for Manhattan Associates. "Today, Manhattan recognizes 4SiGHT as a new Expert Certified Partner for demonstrating its expertise in providing customer satisfaction using Manhattan products and technology."

About 4SiGHT Supply Chain Group

4SiGHT specializes in supply chain software implementations, with a primary focus on the Manhattan Associates product suite of applications. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience, and integrity, 4SiGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit‥4sight.com‥or email us at [email protected].

