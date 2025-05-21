4SiGHT Supply Chain Group Awarded Manhattan Associates' Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time

"To every Manhattan client seeking a proven, trusted partner—one recognized seven times as Partner of the Year—we're here. We're ready. Let's get to work." Post this

"Receiving our seventh Manhattan Partner of the Year award is more than a recognition; it's a statement. A statement about consistency, about trust, and about delivering when it matters most," says Frank Camean, President and CEO of 4SiGHT. "For those who've chosen to partner with us, this honor serves as a reminder of the difference we make, and we wanted to say thank you. Awards are great, but what we do as partners—that's what truly sets us apart."

Camean continues, "Clients don't want an overly broad portfolio of acquired solutions, filled with loosely integrated acquisitions, nor an architecture strategy built on a cloud data platform that provides data warehousing with data engineering and data science. They want a highly extensible experience with solutions that all look and feel the same, that can be easily upgraded, with little to no downtime, and can take advantage of the latest innovations. Clients want all of this now, not 2–3 years from now, and the Manhattan Associates Active® Platform is way ahead of the rest."

The Manhattan Active Platform delivers on that promise, offering a versionless yet highly extensible experience with new innovation released quarterly, ensuring every customer operates on the latest, unified codebase.

"The pendulum swing we've long predicted in the supply chain software space is finally here, and our recent wins in Q1 2025 with large Manhattan Associates clients confirm that shift," Camean adds. "To every Manhattan client seeking a proven, trusted partner—one recognized seven times as Partner of the Year—we're here. We're ready. Let's get to work."

"Finally, we'd like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the leadership team at Manhattan Associates for recognizing our continued contributions and partnership. We're excited about the road ahead."

Commenting on the award win, Eric Lamphier, senior director of Alliances, said, "Manhattan is committed to recognizing innovations that adapt to industry changes, empower our customers and enhance the end-consumer experience. We value our robust partner network and acknowledge those who play a critical role in delivering high-quality solutions to our customers."

4SiGHT Supply Chain Group has been a Manhattan Value Partner,TM (MVP) for 16 years. Manhattan is supported by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners and is committed to building efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships that drive growth in supply chain and unified commerce.

About 4SiGHT Supply Chain Group

4SiGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering, and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience, and integrity, 4SiGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at [email protected] or visit http://www.4sight.com.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

