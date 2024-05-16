4SiGHT Supply Chain Group Awarded Manhattan Associates' Partner of the Year for the Sixth Time

We are enthusiastic about leveraging the Manhattan Associates Active Platform, which unequivocally represents the future of supply chain platforms. Post this

Frank Camean, President and CEO of 4SiGHT, shared his gratitude for the acknowledgment: "It's an honor to be recognized as a Manhattan Associates Partner of the Year for a sixth time. As industry consultants and systems integrators, we continually strive to enhance our service capabilities and are enthusiastic about leveraging the Manhattan Active®

platform, which unequivocally represents the future of supply chain platforms. No other provider in the industry offers such a cohesive platform from end to end. While other vendors still offer a loosely coupled portfolio of solutions with varying architectures, Manhattan Associates provides a genuine platform that is cloud-native with composable microservice APIs. They are the clear frontrunner in our field for a reason, and that's why 4SiGHT is committed to delivering a range of consulting and implementation services to Manhattan Associates clients. Congratulations to all the other winning recipients," adds Camean.

Commenting on the award win, Eric Lamphier, Senior Director of Alliances, said, "Manhattan is committed to recognizing innovators that drive change in the industry, and build unified supply chains that improve the end consumer experience. We are proud of the value our robust partner network brings and are delighted to acknowledge 4SiGHT's key role in helping Manhattan deliver top-notch solutions to our customers."

4SiGHT has been a Manhattan Value Partner™(MVP) for 15 years. Manhattan is supported by a global network of consulting, service and technology partners and is committed to building efficient, solutions-driven and transparent partnerships that drive growth in supply chain and omnichannel commerce.

About 4SiGHT Supply Chain Group

4SiGHT specializes in supply chain software implementations, with a primary focus on the Manhattan Associates product suite of applications. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience, and integrity, 4SiGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit 4sight.com or email us at [email protected].

