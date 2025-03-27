4SiGHT'S Keith McColgan Named 2025 Supply Chain Pro to Know

This recognition is a true testament to Keith's leadership and deep expertise in deploying some of the industry's leading supply chain software solutions. Post this

"I'm exceptionally proud to see Keith recognized as a 2025 Supply Chain Pro to Know," says Frank Camean, President and CEO of 4SiGHT. "Having known Keith for over twenty years, this recognition is a true testament to his leadership and deep expertise in deploying some of the industry's leading supply chain software solutions. His technology and operations proficiency, ability to drive solutions, and relationship-building acumen set him apart in our industry. Keith plays a pivotal role on our leadership team and personally oversees some of our most strategic client implementations. His impact goes far beyond project delivery—he embodies what it means to be a trusted advisor and a true 'Pro to Know.'"

"Many of today's supply chain pros are more than just leaders within their space; they're true pioneers of change. This year's list of winners really pushed the boundaries in all facets; creating, implementing, transforming, innovating, reinventing, and collaborating. They executed on all fronts, over-delivering and over-performing. They are true professionals to know in the supply chain space," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum.

About 4SiGHT Supply Chain Group

4SiGHT specializes in supply chain consulting, engineering, and information technology. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience, and integrity, 4SIGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please email us at [email protected] or visit http://www.go4sight.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

