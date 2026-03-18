4SiGHT's Rick Cole Named 2026 Supply Chain Pro to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award truly reflects the incredible team at 4SiGHT and the work we do alongside our clients every day," said Rick Cole, senior director of organizational change management at 4SiGHT. Post this

"Rick's ability to connect strategy, technology and people is what makes his work so impactful," said Frank Camean, president and CEO of 4SiGHT.

"I'm honored to receive this recognition from Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award truly reflects the incredible team at 4SiGHT and the work we do alongside our clients every day," said Rick Cole, senior director of organizational change management at 4SiGHT. "At 4SiGHT, we believe successful supply chain transformation isn't just about technology—it's about people, preparing organizations for adoption and partnering with our clients to deliver measurable results that create long-term business value."

"When it comes to overcoming supply chain disruption, this year's pack of supply chain leaders left no stone unturned," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive and co-founder of the Women in Supply Chain Forum. "From AI implementation and warehouse automation to last-mile accuracy and returns management, they innovated, developed and executed on all cylinders, providing solutions, technologies and processes that move product from Point A to Point B in a way that almost seem seamless. And every year, I am honored to celebrate these supply chain professionals."

Go to https://sdce.me/h6ychkwi to view the full list of winners.

About 4SiGHT Supply Chain Group

4SiGHT specializes in supply chain software implementations, with a primary focus on the Manhattan Associates product suite of applications. Our seasoned professionals average more than 19 years of experience helping companies across all industries solve their distribution, fulfillment, and transportation challenges. As a testament to the value our clients place on our expertise, experience, and integrity, 4SiGHT has received multiple industry awards. For more information, please visit 4sight.com or email us at [email protected].

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and its sister publication, Food Logistics, also operate SCN Summit and the Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars and newsletters. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets.

Media Contact

Jenae Cahanes, 4SiGHT Supply Chain Group, 1 9734350025, [email protected], www.4sight.com

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SOURCE 4SiGHT Supply Chain Group