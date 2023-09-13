4th Generation Lentiviral Vectors: An Improved Gene Delivery System, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about advances in vector engineering to enhance lentiviral vector production. Hear from the featured speakers about the impact of transgene's cytotoxicity and RNA splicing on viral vector titer and quality. Attendees will also learn about solutions for developing high-titer stable producer cell lines and considerations when embarking on LV gene therapy to maximize success.
TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lentiviral vectors remain the go-to choice for the efficient delivery of large therapeutic genes to patient cells. In addition to ex vivo indications, the development of lentiviral vectors for in vivo applications is being re-invigorated through more specific targeting. Yet, improvements in both production scale and product quality are needed to realize this. Moreover, the architecture and features of lentiviral vectors used in the clinic have not changed significantly over the last two decades, and so their limitations, such as packaging size limit, or transgene-specific impacts on titer, may impede the success of therapeutic development, therefore increasing the need for 4th generation lentiviral vectors.
Join this webinar to learn about Oxford Biomedica's latest lentiviral vector technology, the TetraVecta™ system, which can significantly enhance the development and manufacturing of safer and more effective lentiviral vector-based therapies. Discover how this advanced technology improves quality, potency and packaging capacity, revolutionizing the manufacturing process. These 4th generation lentiviral vectors have the potential to streamline complex manufacturing processes, enhance productivity and open possibilities for developing new treatments.
The featured speakers will review the current state of lentiviral vector engineering, recent breakthroughs and new ways to make high-titer stable producer cell lines.
A live Q&A session will follow the presentation, offering attendees a chance to pose questions to the expert team.
Register for the live webinar taking place on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) featuring expert speakers from Oxford Biomedica, Nick Clarkson, Vice President, Head of Platform Research; and Dan Farley, Senior Director of the Vector Engineering Group.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit 4th Generation Lentiviral Vectors: An Improved Gene Delivery System.
