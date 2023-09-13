4th Generation Lentiviral Vectors: An Improved Gene Delivery System, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In addition to ex vivo indications, the development of lentiviral vectors for in vivo applications is being re-invigorated through more specific targeting. Tweet this

The featured speakers will review the current state of lentiviral vector engineering, recent breakthroughs and new ways to make high-titer stable producer cell lines.

A live Q&A session will follow the presentation, offering attendees a chance to pose questions to the expert team.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Monday, October 2, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK) featuring expert speakers from Oxford Biomedica, Nick Clarkson, Vice President, Head of Platform Research; and Dan Farley, Senior Director of the Vector Engineering Group.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit 4th Generation Lentiviral Vectors: An Improved Gene Delivery System.

