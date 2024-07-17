While both Microsoft Teams and Slack offer feature-rich platforms for collaboration, Teams delivers more value for the money, particularly for larger work groups. Post this

She then highlights several ways Teams delivers greater ROI, more robust meeting options, and stronger security and compliance features.

"While both Microsoft Teams and Slack offer feature-rich platforms for collaboration, Teams delivers more value for the money, particularly for larger work groups," emphasized Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "5 Big Benefits Microsoft Teams Offers that Slack Does Not."

Real-time Co-authoring

"For instance, multiple users in different offices can work on a Word document, Excel spreadsheet, or PowerPoint presentation simultaneously. Changes made to the file will appear live to all authors, along with an indication of who made the update. Authors can ask questions and make comments right in the document."

More Value for the Money

"Both Microsoft Teams and Slack offer various pricing levels according to business size and collaboration needs. However, Teams holds a competitive edge in terms of price. In the first place, while both platforms include a free tier, the free Teams version includes more unlocked features than the free Slack version."

Superior Meeting Capabilities

"The conferencing features get even better with the paid tiers. While Slack limits video calls to 15 participants even in the paid plans, Teams supports group calls or video conferences with up to 300 participants."

Stronger Security and Compliance

"Microsoft Teams and Slack both offer robust security features such as two-factor authentication. However, Teams also offers advanced, enterprise-level security and compliance capabilities beyond those available with Slack."

Discover More Benefits Microsoft Teams Offers that Slack Does Not

Microsoft 365 is designed to turbo charge business productivity while protecting vital data assets. The advantages described here represent the tip of the iceberg in apps and features available to take your business to the next level. Work with a Microsoft partner like eMazzanti to uncover the possibilities and optimize your use of Microsoft 365.

