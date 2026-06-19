5 Boro Construction Services Celebrates 10-Year Milestone of Engineering Expertise Across the Tri-State Area

5 Boro Construction Services is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a trusted general contracting and waterproofing firm serving New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Backed by 34 years of combined industry experience, the company continues to deliver façade restoration, roofing, waterproofing, and compliance engineering solutions while advancing sustainable construction practices and building safety standards across the Tri-State area.

EAST ELMHURST, N.Y., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New York-based full-service general contracting firm 5 Boro Construction Services celebrates its 10th anniversary. Although the company has been running for only a decade under its current corporate banner, the firm's leadership brings a combined 34 years of hands-on experience in construction and waterproofing across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Journey So Far

Over the past 10 years, 5 Boro Construction Services has established itself as a trusted partner for property managers, building owners, and real estate developers. The firm is a fully licensed and insured contractor and offers services across New York City (NYC), Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, Long Island, greater New York State, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

The milestone comes at a time of increased regulatory oversight for building envelopes in the metropolitan area. 5 Boro Construction Services has a dedicated division for conducting safety audits and ensuring safety in compliance with the Facade Inspection & Safety Program (FISP). The division conducts mandated technical inspections and executes the necessary repairs. The professionals at the firm ensure full compliance and adherence to municipal safety standards for new, aging, or non-compliant facades. Experts at 5 Boro Construction Services also handle licensing and reporting formalities for their clients.

"This 10-year milestone is a testament to the team's expertise and our stringent compliance protocols that keep up with the evolving building codes," said a 5 Boro Construction Services spokesperson.

The Company's Comprehensive Service Portfolio

5 Boro Construction Services is an end-to-end construction, repair, and waterproofing company. Their facade restoration wing handles structural remediation of diverse building envelope types, including historical brickwork, stone masonry, brownstone replication, and lintel replacement. The team also installs advanced roofing systems for commercial and residential properties with a 20-year warranty.

5 Boro Construction Services also has a team for industrial-grade waterproofing to address the common concern of moisture-related damage in coastal areas. The company's waterproofing services include below-grade, traffic-bearing, and exterior membrane systems designed to prevent moisture infiltration and degradation because of freeze-thaw cycles.

5 Boro Construction Services handles projects from initial diagnostic inspections and engineering filings to structural execution and final clean-up. The firm addresses potential operational friction typically associated with multi-phase urban construction.

The Team's Vision

As 5 Boro Construction Services enters its second decade, the vision for the future is clear - "We strive to remain resilient against increasingly severe climate patterns for the decades to come. Looking ahead, we plan to continue to integrate next-generation material technologies and adopt more sustainable engineering practices," said the team's spokesperson.

Property owners looking to ensure long-term structural integrity or address active municipal violations can view completed case studies and request formal consultations directly through the company's website.

About 5 Boro Construction Services

5 Boro Construction Services is a full-service general contracting company specializing in exterior structural restoration, roofing, façade restoration, waterproofing, concrete and masonry repairs, balcony and terrace rehabilitation, rigging, scaffolding, sidewalk shed services, and compliance engineering. Licensed and insured across jurisdictions, the firm serves New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and Connecticut, bringing 34 years of combined regional experience to every project. With a commitment to quality craftsmanship, safety, and regulatory compliance, 5 Boro Construction Services delivers comprehensive solutions that help property owners protect, restore, and enhance the value of their buildings.

Media Contact

Tahir Ibrahim, 5 Boro Construction Services, 1 718-545-8000, [email protected], https://5boroinc.com/

SOURCE 5 Boro Construction Services